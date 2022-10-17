Schools Stomach virus causes closure of Groton school on Monday “Without a formal test the medical officials are unable to definitively identify the cause of this illness. We encourage families to consult with their student’s physician about whether testing might be appropriate.”





Florence Roche Elementary School in Groton will remain closed Monday after the “rapid spread” of a stomach virus sickened more than 200 of the school’s 534 students and caused the school to close early Friday, according to the Groton-Dunstable Regional School District.

“Approximately 215 students have experienced a GI illness which appears to be viral in nature,” Superintendent Laura Chesson said in an e-mail Sunday night. “By remaining closed for Monday we will be able to undertake additional cleaning in all bathrooms, high touch areas, and the cafeteria.”

All other schools in the district will be in session as scheduled, Chesson said. On Friday, 175 students were absent and approximately 40 more students became symptomatic over the weekend, Chesson said. Several staff members also “are experiencing symptoms,” she said. Six middle school students from other schools, as well as about 20 caregivers, also have developed symptoms, Chesson said. “Thus, supporting the hypothesis that this illness is not environmental or related to food served in the cafeteria,” Chesson said.

