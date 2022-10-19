Schools Haverhill cancels school for fourth day as negotiations continue The Haverhill school district said it hopes a deal will be reached Wednesday night. Teachers and others gathered to demonstrate for new teacher contracts and equitable pay for educators in Malden and Haverhill outside of Haverhill City Hall on Saturday.

Students in Haverhill Public Schools will miss class for a fourth straight day Thursday as teachers continue to strike in the city.

The school district announced the closure shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday, reporting that the school committee is “still in discussions” with the striking Haverhill Education Association.

“While we are still hopeful to finalize negotiations tonight, we cannot keep our families who need to make alternative plans waiting any longer,” the district said on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang informed the Haverhill Education Association and the Massachusetts Teachers Association that they will each incur hefty fines — an initial $50,000 fine, plus up to $10,000 added per day — if the striking teachers do not return to work.

Lang also called for union leadership to disavow the strike publicly. The orders went into effect at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“I have to consider in light of the determination to keep striking, notwithstanding the known illegality of such activity, what it will take to bring the teachers back to the classrooms,” Lang said in court, according to WCVB.

This follows two previous orders from Lang — a temporary restraining order to stop the strike Monday and reaffirmation of that order Tuesday.

Haverhill teachers have said that they are fighting for higher pay, a safer working environment, more planning time, and smaller class sizes.