Schools 16 New England students among 2023 Rhodes Scholars The class of 2023 includes three students from MIT, four from Harvard, and five from Yale.

The campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, which had four students selected as Rhodes Scholars this year. Gretchen Ertl/The New York Times

Half of this year’s newly elected Rhodes Scholars grew up in New England or are currently studying here.

The selected students — 32 in total — will go to Oxford University in England next October to pursue wide-ranging graduate degrees, with two or three years of study free of charge. The class of 2023 includes three students from MIT, four from Harvard, and five from Yale.

Here are the 16 scholars who hail from or study in New England.

New England natives

Tessa K.J. Haining — Newton, Massachusetts

A senior at Harvard University, Haining is currently completing dual majors in chemistry and comparative literature. She is also a varsity rower, violinist, and co-director of Harvard’s Eating Concerns Hotline and Outreach service. At Oxford, Harding plans to complete a Master of Philosophy degree in History of Science, Medicine, and Technology.

Alice N.C. Hauser — Kennebunk, Maine

A student at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, Hauser is majoring in philosophy and piano performance. She has musical and legal fields, and also works to tutor Syrian refugees. At Oxford, Alice will pursue a Master of Science degree in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies.

Isaac A. Robinson — Milton, Massachusetts

Robinson is a senior computer science and mathematics major at Harvard University. He is a varsity heavyweight rower and co-president of the Harvard College Democrats, and plans to complete a Master of Science degree in Advanced Computer Science at Oxford.

Margaret T. Williams — Greenwich, Connecticut

Hailing from Connecticut, Williams is a senior economics major at the United States Military Academy. She has interned at the White House and plans on working as an Army Engineer. She is also an athlete, with accolades in lacrosse and soccer. At Oxford, she plans to complete a Master of Philosophy degree in Economics for Development.

Student scholars

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

John B. Cook — Long Island City, New York

After graduating from MIT this year, Cook began his masters at the same school in electrical engineering and computer science. At Oxford, he will pursue a Master of Science degree in Social Science of the Internet.

Matthew Kearney — Austin, Texas

Kearney is a senior majoring in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science and Philosophy at MIT. His research interests include artificial intelligence and machine learning. He is also a captain of the MIT cross-country team. He will pursue a Master of Science by Research degree in Statistics at Oxford.

Jupneet K. Singh — Somis, California

A MIT chemistry major, Singh is a cadet lieutenant colonel in the United States Air Force ROTC program. She plans on becoming a military surgeon and has done research in biochemistry. Singh has also created several programs for local youth. At Oxford, she will pursue a Master of Science degree in Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation.

Harvard University

Henry A. Cerbone — Albright, West Virginia

Cerbone is a Harvard senior pursuing bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science with a self-made robotics concentration. He also is an opinion columnist and photographer. At Oxford, Henry plans to complete a Doctor of Philosophy degree in biology.

Amisha Kambath — San Ramon, California

Kambath is a senior social studies major at Harvard. She has worked in several policy programs at the university and has interned at the NAACP. Kambath plans to complete a Master of Studies degree in English (English and American Studies) at Oxford.

Lauren Kim — Chicago, Illinois

A Harvard senior, Kim will receive a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and engineering science and a master’s degree in chemistry and chemical biology this year. Kim’s passions and accomplishments revolve around public health. At Oxford, she will pursue a Master of Science degree in International Health and Tropical Medicine.

Brian H. Wee — Erie, Colorado

Wee is a Harvard dual major in Chemical and Physical Biology and Government. He has extensively studied the impact of COVID-19 on immunocompromised individuals, and volunteers at Harvard’s homeless shelter. Wee plans to complete the Master of Science degree in International Health and Tropical Medicine.

Yale University

Sophie M. Huttner — Sarasota, Florida

Huttner is a senior global affairs major at Yale. Among other extracurriculars, she works as a volunteer interpreter in Spanish and Portuguese for women escaping gender-based violence. She plans to complete a Master of Science degree in Refugee and Forced Migration Studies at Oxford.

Henry Large — Washington, D.C.

Large is a senior at Yale, where he majors in history and Spanish and plays rugby. His academic and worldwide volunteer work revolves around Latin American migration crises. At Oxford, he will pursue a Master of Philosophy degree in Latin American Studies, and then plans on joining the Marine Corps.

James A. Mullins — Hershey, Pennsylvania

A senior at Yale, Mullins majors in ethics, politics, and economics. He has interned at several policy-focused organizations and has served as co-president and Solidarity Chair of the Yale Black Men’s Union. He plans to complete a Master of Science degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice at Oxford.

Ulystean J. Oates — Knoxville, Tennessee

Oates is a senior political science major at Yale. He has completed several policy-focused internships and has served in Yale student government. At Oxford, Oates intends to pursue the Master of Philosophy degree in Politics.

Veer Sangha — Columbia, Missouri

Sangha is a senior at Yale College with majors in computer science, statistics, and data science. His research revolves around artificial intelligence and health care. Veer will pursue a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Health Data Science at Oxford.