Schools These four Mass. schools received the national Blue Ribbon award “These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students' lives." Brookline's Edith C. Baker Elementary School, one of four Mass. schools to receive a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award.

Four Massachusetts schools were among the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Award recipients recognized this month for exemplary teaching and learning.

Brookline’s Edith C. Baker Elementary School, Acton-Boxborough’s Luther Conant School, Chestnut Hill’s Mount Alvernia Academy, and Saugus’s Pioneer Charter School of Science II (PCSS II) were four of the 297 public and private schools to receive the U.S. Department of Education award.

The schools were fêted in a Washington, D.C. awards ceremony Nov. 3 and Nov. 4.

The award is based on a school’s overall academic performance, or its progress in closing achievement gaps among groups of students, according to a Department of Education press release.

“Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a September statement. “These schools show what is possible to make an enduring, positive difference in students’ lives.”

Acton-Boxborough schools have won the award a handful of times, stretching back to the 1980s, when the program was in its infancy.

Mount Alvernia Academy, which falls under the Archdiocese of Boston, was also named a Blue Ribbon school in 2015.

“We are so proud of our students, faculty, and staff for all they have done to make this award possible … AGAIN!” the private school said on its website.

Conant School has been designated as an Exemplary High Performing National Blue Ribbon School for 2022 by the U.S. Secretary of Education. One of 297 schools in the country, and one of 4 from Massachusetts. Congratulations to the Conant school community! pic.twitter.com/RGIb3mRTSz — ABRSD (@ABschools) September 19, 2022

Saugus and Brookline each celebrated their first Blue Ribbon awards.

“A National Blue Ribbon School recognition is … widely acknowledged as a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning,” the Public Schools of Brookline said in a statement. “As such, we are excited to share and model these effective practices and developments — not only with our peers in Brookline, but with other schools and educators in our nation!”

PCSS II marked the win with a blue ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, WBZ reported.

“The hard work and passion of the entire PCSS community — students, teachers, and family members — made it possible for our school to receive this honor,” the school said on its website, adding, “Job well-done, pirates!”

A blue ribbon cutting ceremony seemed appropriate to celebrate Pioneer Charter School Of Science 2 being designated as a National Blue Ribbon School! Pioneer is among four Massachusetts schools to receive the honor this year. @wbznewsradio pic.twitter.com/fIBbHmpwdI — James Rojas (@JamesRojasNews) November 21, 2022