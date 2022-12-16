Schools Here’s what the Tufts president had to say after 2 straight days of bomb threats "I can assure you that a robust and thorough investigation is taking place." Tufts University. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Following bomb threats on campus on two consecutive days this week, Tufts University President Tony Monaco on Thursday vowed to deliver thorough investigations of both incidents and said some exams will now be administered online.

“We are taking steps to ensure our ongoing safety and security, including increasing patrols on our Medford/Somerville campus, which was the target of the threats,” Monaco wrote in a message to the Tufts community. “These efforts will continue for the foreseeable future.”

Tufts received an initial bomb threat on Wednesday, prompting authorities to call for the evacuations of three buildings on campus around 3:30 p.m. that day.

A threat emailed to Tufts’ diversity department, along with several media organizations including Boston.com, from a self-described “multiracial group” blamed the university for fueling “anti-white racism.” The group wrote it placed bombs in Miller Hall, Ballou Hall, Mayer Campus Center, and the university’s Rainbow Steps.

A second threat from a similarly-worded email listing different locations came on Thursday, just after 9 a.m., along with another call for evacuations of several facilities.

Investigators found no actual threats in either incident, but the scares left the university rattled.

“I recognize that the past two days have been extremely difficult for our community as we deal with abhorrent and malicious threats against our university and our values,” Monaco wrote on Thursday. “I want to assure you that we remain committed to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in every corner of our institution.

“Our vibrant, diverse community, one that embraces learning from each other, gives our university its greatest strength,” Monaco wrote. “There is no greater priority for us than caring for the safety, well-being, and mental health of all our students and the entire community.”

According to Monaco, schools within the university will be “making decisions that are student-centered and keeping with what is best for their community.”

The schools of Arts and Sciences and Engineering have moved exams online, while other graduate schools and programs are “making local decisions based on the context of timing of their exams and the needs of their students,” Monaco wrote.

“While we are limited by what we can share about the incidents due to the nature of the ongoing investigation, I can assure you that a robust and thorough investigation is taking place to determine who is behind these threats,” Monaco wrote. “I want you to know that we remain committed to our values, we will continue to uphold our principles, and we will move forward together.”

On Friday morning, Tufts officials notified the campus of another security threat around 8:38 a.m.

The campus remained open as of 9:40 a.m. Officials did not specify the nature of the threat.

“As we continue to assess recent threats against the university, please be assured that Tufts University Police are responding with our local partners to investigate each incident,” an alert posted on the university’s website reads. “Please be advised that you will continue to see increased police presence on campus.”

