Schools Wayland police investigate ‘racist’ graffiti targeting the school superintendent found near high school The graffiti was found Wednesday morning on the side of the Wayland Community Pool.

The Wayland Police Department is investigating “racist” graffiti found near Wayland High School that targeted the superintendent of Wayland Public Schools.

Police said in a news release that around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, they were informed of “a racist message directed at a school staff member written in graffiti” that was found at the Wayland Community Pool, which is located next to the high school.

A statement from the Wayland Community Pool indicated that the graffiti was directed at Wayland Superintendent Omar Easy.

“We cannot describe how angry and disappointed we are by the racist graffiti that was discovered at The Wayland Community Pool this morning,” the organization wrote. “…On behalf of the community pool, we want Dr. Easy and his family to know he has our full support and acknowledge the personal impact this has had on them.”

According to WBZ-TV, “the statement equated Wayland Superintendent Dr. Omar Easy with a racial slur and was spray painted on the side of the Wayland Community Pool building.”

A picture of the graffiti in which the slur is blurred shows “Omar = [blurred slur]” spray-painted in white.

“We do not tolerate any acts of hate in Wayland and we want to reassure our community that we are taking this incident very seriously. The person or people found responsible for this hateful message will be held accountable,” Acting Police Chief Ed Burman said in the release.

Wayland Public Schools said it is also investigating the incident, and has shared information with students about the “steps the District is taking to help students, staff, and families heal from this incident.”

“On behalf of Wayland Public Schools and our entire community, I denounce this clear and blatant act of racism. This incident goes against the core values of our community, and it undermines our continuing work in building an inclusive environment for each and every person in the community,” School Committee Chair Chris Ryan said in the release.

Police said they also contacted the Anti-Defamation League of New England about the incident.

Easy is a former NFL player who spent four years as a fullback in the league and went on to earn a doctorate in educational leadership from Penn State. He became the superintendent in Wayland in July 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Wayland police at 508-358-4721.