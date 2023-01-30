Schools Mass. ranks 5th in the nation for education, 1st for student success New England states nabbed four of the top five spots.

Massachusetts has the fifth-best education system in the country for 2023, according to a report from Scholaroo. Four New England states made the top five list.

Scholaroo is a scholarship-finding service that also releases data reports related to education. Its 2023 Best and Worst School Systems scoring is based on three categories: student success, student safety, and school quality.

The state’s education system ranked first in student success, fourteenth in student safety, and sixth in student quality. It scored an 83 overall, putting it three points behind New Jersey, which ranked first overall.

Student success accounted for 25 points of the total, student quality for 35 points, and student safety for 40 points. To measure student success, Schoolaroo used 40 considerations, including test scores, high school dropout rates, and college-going rates.

Schoolaroo calculated student quality using metrics including the amount spent on students, the student-to-teacher ratio, and the health education curriculum. It considered factors including bullying rate, exposure to illicit drugs, and sexual assault rates for determining student safety.

In a breakdown of these categories, Massachusetts was found to have the third lowest dropout rate, the second highest math test scores, and the fifth highest dollar spent per student.

Teachers in the state also have one of the best compensation rates in the nation, and students have the second-highest average ACT scores across states, according to a release. The state also has the second-largest number of public high schools ranked among the country’s top 100.

Three other New England states — New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut — took spots two through four respectively in the ranking.

New Hampshire’s overall score tied with New Jersey’s – 86 – but the state ranked third in student success, sixth in student safety, and first in student quality, falling slightly behind New Jersey’s respective fourth, first and fifth rankings. New Hampshire also came in fourth for its math scores and ranked fifth for having the lowest number of students per teacher.

Vermont scored an 84 overall, ranking eighth in student success, fourth in student safety, and fifth in student quality. It ranked second for its high graduation rates.

Connecticut tied Vermont’s overall score, and even ranked second in both student success and student quality, but fell behind in student safety with a ranking of 25. The state was also third for math scores, second for its money spent per pupil, and fourth for having a low number of students per teacher in the classroom.

The remaining two New England states — Maine and Rhode Island — ranked seventh and 23rd respectively, with scores of 80 and 73. Maine also had the third-highest graduation rates and the second-lowest number of students per teacher.

State Total Score Student Success Student Safety School Quality 1 New Jersey 86 4 1 5 2 New Hampshire 86 3 6 1 3 Vermont 84 8 4 3 4 Connecticut 84 2 25 2 5 Massachusetts 83 1 14 6 6 New York 81 13 23 4 7 Maine 80 6 3 11 8 Delaware 79 16 7 7 9 Pennsylvania 78 12 18 9 10 Virginia 78 7 24 10 11 Colorado 78 10 2 22 12 Maryland 77 5 26 12 13 Wyoming 75 24 15 17 14 Iowa 75 17 22 21 15 Minnesota 75 15 20 24 16 South Dakota 74 22 8 25 17 Washington 74 9 17 32 18 Indiana 73 20 40 14 19 Illinois 73 11 41 18 20 Nebraska 73 33 16 19 21 Wisconsin 73 25 29 20 22 Ohio 73 39 5 16 23 Rhode Island 73 18 45 8 24 Missouri 71 32 36 13 25 Oregon 71 21 9 43 26 North Dakota 70 29 10 33 27 Kansas 70 27 30 29 28 Arkansas 70 34 37 15 29 Kentucky 69 36 28 26 30 Montana 69 28 27 34 31 Georgia 68 38 34 27 32 West Virginia 68 37 31 30 33 Michigan 68 19 38 41 34 Texas 68 46 12 31 35 Idaho 67 26 19 45 36 Tennessee 66 43 35 28 37 Mississippi 66 50 11 35 38 Utah 65 23 21 49 39 Hawaii 65 31 42 36 40 Alaska 65 30 39 44 41 Florida 64 42 32 40 42 South Carolina 64 40 47 23 43 Alabama 63 47 33 39 44 North Carolina 63 35 44 38 45 California 63 14 49 42 46 New Mexico 62 41 43 37 47 Oklahoma 62 48 13 48 48 Louisiana 55 49 48 47 49 Nevada 54 45 50 46 50 Arizona 51 44 46 50