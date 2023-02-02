Schools Boston schools closed Friday amid frigid cold, superintendent says "With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day." David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Boston Public Schools are closed Friday as the city braces for intense cold — a weather emergency school administrators fear would have left commuting students at risk of hypothermia and frostbite, Superintendent Mary Skipper said.

“With extreme weather conditions and many of our students commuting to and from school, walking, and waiting for public transportation outdoors, we have made the decision to close for the day,” Skipper said in a statement announcing the closure on Thursday afternoon. “Due to the low temperatures and strong wind gusts, there is an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite.

“We acknowledge closing schools is a challenge to many of our families and encourage families in need to take advantage of warming centers on Friday and Saturday,” Skipper’s statement continues. “We make these decisions with the best interests of our students top of mind and we want to ensure they are safe in these weather conditions.”

According to BPS, all extracurricular activities and programs for Friday and Saturday are canceled, as well as all school building permits issued for the two-day period.

Meteorologists say New England is in for a blast of arctic cold Friday and Saturday. A minimum wind chill Friday night for Boston is expected at -30 degrees, making for a temperature plunge the likes of which the region hasn’t seen since 2016.

Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency scheduled to take hold Friday and lift Sunday, with warming centers slated to open at community centers throughout the city. Some homeless shelters will also extend operating hours to meet the need for heat.

BPS officials said the district is extending round-one school registration from Friday to Monday, in light of the closings.

“Families with in-person Welcome Center appointments scheduled on Friday, Feb. 3 will be contacted to reschedule for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023,” officials said. “All Friday, Feb. 3 virtual appointments will continue as previously scheduled.”

Meal pick-up for families will be available at 13 sites from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday:

Thomas A. Edison K8 School, 60 Glenmont Rd, Brighton James F. Condon School, 200 D St, South Boston Mario Umana Academy, 312 Border St, East Boston Boston Latin School, 78 Avenue Louis Pasteur, Boston Margarita Muniz Academy, 20 Child St, Jamaica Plain Orchard Gardens K-8 School, 906 Albany St, Roxbury Lila Frederick Pilot Middle School, 270 Columbia Rd, Dorchester Richard J. Murphy K-8 School, 1 Worrell St, Dorchester Community Academy of Science and Health, 11 Charles St, Dorchester Mildred Ave K-8 School, 5 Mildred Ave, Mattapan Boston Community Leadership Academy, 655 Metropolitan Avenue, Hyde Park Dr. William H. Ohrenberger School, 175 W Boundary Rd, West Roxbury Josiah Quincy Elementary School, 885 Washington St, Boston