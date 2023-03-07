Schools Boston middle school student hospitalized after eating what may have been marijuana edibles Boston police said several students ate chocolate bars that may have been infused with marijuana. A middle school student from the Tobin K-8 School in Roxbury was hospitalized Monday after several students ate what may have been marijuana edibles. Boston Public Schools

A Boston middle school student was hospitalized Monday after the student and several others ate what may have been marijuana edibles.

Boston police spokesperson John Boyle said that police were called to the Maurice J. Tobin K-8 School in Roxbury at 12:08 p.m. for a report that “several” students had eaten chocolate bars infused with marijuana.

Police determined from their initial investigation that the chocolate “may have” contained marijuana, Boyle said.

The students were evaluated by the school nurse, and one student became ill, Boyle said. That student was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the other students were released to their parents. WCVB reported that five students ate the chocolate.

In a letter to the Tobin School community, the news station reported, Principal Natasha Halfkenny said the students were “middle school” students, although it is unclear how old they are. She also said that school staff reported the incident to police.

“We are deeply concerned about the recent reports of students ingesting edibles. We are encouraging parents, guardians, and caregivers to take an active role in helping us ensure our students are aware of the risks associated with consuming these products and that they understand the potential consequences, including the potential for serious health issues,” a Boston Public Schools spokesperson said in a statement.

Boyle said police are still investigating the incident, and WCVB reported that Halfkenny said the school is also still investigating. It is unclear how the students got ahold of the chocolate.

WCVB reported that Halfkenny said school staff will search students in accordance with the district’s student search policy if necessary. School staff will discipline any students found to have brought illegal substances into the school, she said.

Tobin School parents or guardians who have questions or concerns about the incident can reach out to Halfkenny at 617-635-8393.