Schools Police seek ‘suspicious’ driver who offered student a ride on Cape The student did not get in the car, police say. An image provided by Bourne Police of the vehicle. Courtesy of Bourne Police

A Cape school district and police department are looking for a “suspicious driver” who allegedly invited a student into his car for a ride last week. The student did not get in the vehicle.

Bourne police say the student had been at a bus stop after school Friday around 3:35 p.m. when they were approached by an older white male with gray hair, wearing a plaid shirt. This was near Brady Road and Clapp Lane.

The man was driving a Nissan Sentra, according to police. As a result of the incident, there will be increased officer presence along bus routes for the rest of the school year.

Advertisement:

An investigation is ongoing to identify the man, and police say there are no other indicators of criminal intent.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who sees other suspicious activity along bus routes, is being asked to call Bourne Police at 508-759-4420.