Schools Quincy 7th grader ‘will not return’ to middle school after bringing unloaded handgun to school The gun belonged to the student's parent, and the student was reportedly able to access the gun because it was unsecured. A student brought an unloaded gun into Central Middle School in Quincy Tuesday. Quincy Public Schools

A Quincy middle school student who brought an unloaded gun to school Tuesday and showed it to several students “will not return” to the school, officials said.

The student was a seventh grader at Central Middle School, and the handgun the student brought belonged to their parent, Quincy police confirmed Wednesday. Police later seized the gun from the student’s home.

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Mulvey addressed the incident in a letter to parents, The Boston Globe reported.

“I am shocked and saddened that this student’s dangerous actions jeopardized their own health and well-being and those of their classmates and school staff,” Mulvey reportedly wrote. “The student will face serious disciplinary consequences for their action and will not return to Central Middle School.”

Advertisement:

It is unclear whether the student is permanently banned from the school.

The gun was “unsecured” in the student’s home, WHDH reported Mulvey saying in the letter. The student brought the gun to school and then reportedly showed it to several students outside the school after dismissal.

Quincy police said Thursday that they are charging the parent who owned the gun with reckless behavior causing risk to a child and improperly securing a firearm.

“Our message to parents is please, please talk to your students about gun safety,” Mulvey reportedly wrote in the letter. “Whether that’s a real gun or a fake gun, please do not be bringing guns to school.”