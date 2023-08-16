Here’s how local colleges changed their applications after the SCOTUS affirmative action ruling

Newsletter Signup
When the Supreme Court’s conservative majority ruled in June that Harvard and UNC Chapel Hill’s race-conscious college admissions practices were unconstitutional, it effectively barred colleges and universities across the country from considering an applicant’s race during the admissions process. Critics of the decision on and off the bench reacted with alarm, arguing it would drastically reduce enrollment of Black and Hispanic students, especially at highly selective institutions. Universities were left scrambling for legal ways to continue admitting diverse, representative classes.
Crucially, the decision left the door open for an applicant to write about “how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration or otherwise” in their application, as Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.
Now, many Massachusetts colleges are modifying their applications to allow students to do just that.
Aug. 1 saw the launch of the 2023-2024 Common Application, which more than a million students use each year to apply to up to 20 colleges at a time. Many schools, including highly selective institutions with big applicant pools, ask students to write one or more supplemental, school-specific essays to accompany their Common App submissions. This year, some schools have modified their supplemental essay prompts to give students the opportunity to talk about how race has shaped their lives.
Here’s how some local schools modified their applications this season.
For the upcoming application season, Harvard replaced an optional, open-ended supplemental essay with five short, required questions. The first of these questions is:
The other questions ask applicants to reflect on experiences that shaped them and how they would use a Harvard education. All five questions previously appeared on Harvard’s application as possible prompts for the optional essay.
Harvard’s application redesign is meant “to provide every student the opportunity to reflect on and share how their life experiences and academic and extracurricular activities shaped them, how they will engage with others at Harvard, and their aspirations for the future,” a Harvard College spokesperson told Boston.com.
After the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action at Harvard, university officials — including outgoing president Larry Bacow and incoming president Claudine Gay — wrote a message to the community stressing Harvard’s ongoing commitment to building a diverse student body.
“To prepare leaders for a complex world, Harvard must admit and educate a student body whose members reflect, and have lived, multiple facets of human experience,” the officials wrote. “In the weeks and months ahead, drawing on the talent and expertise of our Harvard community, we will determine how to preserve, consistent with the Court’s new precedent, our essential values.”
UMass Amherst added a brand-new application question this year that university spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said was informed by this summer’s affirmative action ruling. Applicants will now answer, in 100 words or less, a question about belonging to a community:
“We believe the responses by students to this new prompt can certainly broaden the scope of information we have as it relates to the holistic review process that UMass Amherst has been using very effectively in admissions for about the past 10 years,” Blaguszewski told Boston.com.
Babson College in Wellesley, Mass. also added a new essay question to this year’s application:
The new question is a direct response to the Supreme Court decision, Babson spokesperson Kathyrn Bancerski explained.
“In moving to a competency-based application review process in our individualized holistic review of applicants, we seek to identify qualities in applicants that serve the institutional mission at Babson College,” Balcerski said. “The college’s mission, vision and core values are central to the identification of core competencies that applicants should reflect in connection with our admission decisions.”
Boston College applicants must answer one of four possible essay prompts, including this new option:
Boston College did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the SCOTUS decision informed the addition.
This year, Boston University is offering applicants two options to choose from for its supplemental essay, instead of just one, a BU spokesperson confirmed. The second option is very similar to last year’s essay question, and the first is new. The new supplemental essay prompt draws from the university’s founding principles, which emphasize community and diversity:
