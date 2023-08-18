Schools Worcester diocese policy prohibits Catholic school students from expressing ‘same-sex attraction,’ using different pronouns Under the policy, Catholic school students in Worcester could be dismissed if their expression of gender or sexuality “should cause confusion or disruption at the school.” Catholic Bishop Robert J. McManus of the Diocese of Worcester. Rick Cinclair/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP, File

Catholic school students in Worcester will soon be required to dress and use the bathrooms and pronouns consistent with their sex at birth, according to a new policy from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Worcester.

The policy, which will be incorporated into school handbooks this fall, also states that students “may not advocate, celebrate, or express same-sex attraction in such a way as to cause confusion or distraction in the context of Catholic school classes, activities, or events.”

Bishop Robert J. McManus approved the policy in late June, though the diocese did not make an official announcement until earlier this week.

“While some schools had policies in place, others did not,” David Perda, superintendent of Catholic Schools for the diocese, said in a statement. “Individual situations were arising which underscored a need for a single policy which clearly states Church teaching and provides consistent application of that teaching across all our schools.”

The policy covers 21 schools with more than 5,260 students, diocesan spokesperson Ray Delisle told The Boston Globe.

The document cites the Catechism of the Catholic Church, asserting that sexuality is “ordered to the conjugal love of a man and woman within the bond of marriage” and that the teachings of the church “are not mere antiquated notions.”

The diocese also quotes Pope Francis, who wrote in 2016 that “the young need to be helped to accept their own body as it was created.”

The policy emphasizes zero tolerance for bullying, harassment, threats, and violence directed toward students based on their perceived sex, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

However, the diocese also holds that “if a student’s expression of gender, sexual identity, or sexuality should cause confusion or disruption at the school, or if it should mislead others, cause scandal, or have the potential for causing scandal, then the matter will first be discussed with the student and his/her parents.”

If the issue isn’t resolved to the school’s satisfaction, according to the policy, “then the student may be dismissed from the school, after the parents are first given the opportunity to withdraw the student from the school.”

The new rules have already drawn swift backlash, with the organizations Love Your Labels, YWCA Central Massachusetts, and MassEquality starting a petition urging the diocese to reconsider.

They called the policy “a regressive step” that “perpetuates a culture of intolerance and discrimination.”

“We firmly believe that faith and acceptance can coexist,” the petition states. “It is possible to hold religious beliefs while recognizing the humanity and rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to ensure that its educational institutions provide nurturing environments where all students can thrive, regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression.”