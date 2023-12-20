Schools Police called to Western Mass. middle school over ‘Gender Queer’ A 2019 illustrated memoir that explores gender and sexual identity, “Gender Queer” is among the most frequently challenged books across the U.S. The 2019 book "Gender Queer: A Memoir" prompted a complaint in Great Barrington. Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press

A middle school in Great Barrington found itself thrust into the nationwide book censorship debate this month after a complaint about the illustrated “Gender Queer: A Memoir” prompted a plainclothes police officer to visit the school in search of the book.

According to Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti, police received a complaint on Dec. 8 about “concerning illustrations” in a copy of the book that a teacher had made available at W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School. The person who complained provided an image that showed illustrated characters engaging in sexual acts, Storti said in a statement.

“Because this complaint was made directly to the police department, we are obligated and have a duty to examine the complaint further,” Storti said.

In “Gender Queer,” author Maia Kobabe — who uses “e/em/eir” pronouns — explores the adolescent journey of navigating gender and sexual identity.

As distributor Simon & Schuster explains: “Started as a way to explain to eir family what it means to be nonbinary and asexual, Gender Queer is more than a personal story: it is a useful and touching guide on gender identity—what it means and how to think about it—for advocates, friends, and humans everywhere.”

While the 2019 memoir has drawn awards and recognition, it’s also emerged as a flashpoint for book banning efforts across the U.S., which often target works by or about LGBTQ+ and Black people. In 2021 and 2022, “Gender Queer” was the most frequently challenged book in the country, the Associated Press reported, citing the American Library Association.

At W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle School, “Gender Queer” is not included the curriculum, but is part of a teacher’s classroom collection, principal Miles Wheat clarified in an email to Boston.com.

After consulting with school officials, Great Barrington police ultimately opted to send a plainclothes officer by the school toward the end of the day to see if they could locate the book.

“After a brief conversation with the teacher, the officer was advised that the book in question was not there and could not be accounted for at that time,” Storti said.

Police notified the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office “as a procedure in sensitive or complex investigations,” he added, but officials eventually determined that the issue was “a matter to be managed within the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.”

In a statement, Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon said school officials are working to support students and staff.

“I would have preferred that the complaint came to the school or district and not the police,” Dillon said. “We have systems to respond to concerns about curriculum.”

The police response soon sparked backlash within the Western Mass. community. According to The Berkshire Eagle, which first reported on the police search, more than 100 students and staff at Monument Mountain Regional High School staged a walkout on Friday in protest.

At W.E.B. Du Bois, “there have been a variety of reactions from the school community,” Wheat said. “The most common reaction that I am seeing is concern that this seems like censorship and people are very uncomfortable with that.”

The incident also drew Gov. Maura Healey’s attention, with the governor declaring that “book banning has no place in Massachusetts.”

“Our administration stands with educators who are committed to ensuring that their students have inclusive, comprehensive resources,” Healey said in a statement. “I’m proud to see these students stepping up to support their teacher, their peers and an inclusive learning environment.”

In a letter to the district Tuesday, Dillon and School Committee Chair Stephen Bannon apologized for school officials’ handling of the incident.

“Faced with an unprecedented police investigation of what should be a purely educational issue, we tried our best to serve the interests of students, families, teachers, and staff,” they wrote. “In hindsight, we would have approached that moment differently. We are sorry. We can do better to refine and support our existing policies. We are committed to supporting all our students, particularly vulnerable populations.”

The school leaders said they intend to give community members a chance to learn more about what happened and share feedback, starting with a Jan. 11 School Committee meeting.

“We want to clearly and unequivocally state that the school district does not support banning books,” Dillon and Bannon wrote. “Also, we are committed to ensuring that all students feel safe as we support an inclusive environment at our schools.”