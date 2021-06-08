Shopping REI Co-op to open first-ever small, neighborhood store in Cambridge this fall “We look forward to joining the fabric of a community that shares our belief that time outside is fundamental to a life well lived." The small format neighborhood store will include a self-service bike shop near the new Cambridge Crossing MBTA stop. Max Guerrieri / REI Co-op

The nation’s largest consumer co-op, beloved by many outdoorsmen, is trying something new.

This fall, REI Co-op will open its first-ever small format neighborhood store at Cambridge Crossing. The 6,500 square-foot store will have gear and maintenance, of course, but also feature a gathering space where customers can work with staff to plan outdoor adventures as well as a self-service bike center.

According to a press release, the goal is to select products curated to serve the Cambridge community that prioritizes time outside as part of their daily lives. That, and the store’s location next to a new MBTA stop, led to the focus on running and cycling.

Since it’s a small space, the store will also offer virtual outfitting and online order pickups in store.

“After 34 years in Massachusetts, including 18 years in Fenway, we’re proud to grow into the city of Cambridge this fall – a neighborhood filled with outdoor enthusiasts and forward-thinking companies,” Becky Smith, REI’s Northeast regional director, said in a press release. “We look forward to joining the fabric of a community that shares our belief that time outside is fundamental to a life well lived. REI is committed to connecting and supporting all members of the community to have an active lifestyle.”

This will be REI’s fifth store in the Greater Boston area, where there are nearly 579,000 REI Co-op members, and its eighth in New England, which has over a million members.

REI is hiring for this location, and noted benefits such as discounts, competitive pay, retirement contributions, two paid “Co-op Way Days” each year allowing employees time to enjoy an outdoor activity, and a paid day off on Black Friday.