Massachusetts lawmakers set dates for this summer’s sales tax holiday

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Good news, shoppers: Massachusetts lawmakers have declared that the annual summer sales tax holiday will return the weekend of Aug. 12-13.
The state House and Senate agreed on the dates Thursday, according to State House News Service. On those two days, shoppers will not have to pay the 6.25% Massachusetts sales tax on most goods less than $2,500.
Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst previously told State House News Service that the annual sales tax holiday weekend generates about half a billion dollars in sales for Massachusetts businesses.
“We have some members that it’s their biggest weekend the entire year. Others say it’s comparable to either Black Friday weekend or a weekend in December,” Hurst told SHNS. “It literally brings people out to shop when they otherwise would not be spending dollars.”
The sales tax holiday became a permanent fixture under the so-called “grand bargain” bill in 2018, which also raised the state’s minimum wage and implemented a guaranteed paid family and medical leave program.
Certain purchases are excluded from the sales tax holiday, including cars, motorboats, marijuana, tobacco products, gas and electricity, meals, and alcohol.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.