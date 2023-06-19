Shopping Massachusetts lawmakers set dates for this summer’s sales tax holiday Skip the sales tax on most purchases under $2,500, but don't expect to save on motorboats or marijuana — those are some of the exclusions. The sign on Route 1 at Bernie & Phyl's in Saugus advertising an upcoming summer sales tax holiday in 2010. Erik Jacobs for The Boston Globe, File

Good news, shoppers: Massachusetts lawmakers have declared that the annual summer sales tax holiday will return the weekend of Aug. 12-13.

The state House and Senate agreed on the dates Thursday, according to State House News Service. On those two days, shoppers will not have to pay the 6.25% Massachusetts sales tax on most goods less than $2,500.

Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst previously told State House News Service that the annual sales tax holiday weekend generates about half a billion dollars in sales for Massachusetts businesses.

“We have some members that it’s their biggest weekend the entire year. Others say it’s comparable to either Black Friday weekend or a weekend in December,” Hurst told SHNS. “It literally brings people out to shop when they otherwise would not be spending dollars.”

Advertisement:

The sales tax holiday became a permanent fixture under the so-called “grand bargain” bill in 2018, which also raised the state’s minimum wage and implemented a guaranteed paid family and medical leave program.

Certain purchases are excluded from the sales tax holiday, including cars, motorboats, marijuana, tobacco products, gas and electricity, meals, and alcohol.