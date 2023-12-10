Skiing Skiing Santas hit the slopes in Maine With beards and stocking caps flapping, some 300 red-suited Santas were lively and quick at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine. Skiers dressed as Santa Claus are reflected in another skier's goggles, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine. The annual Santa Sunday event raises money for local charities. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) AP





NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Ho ho ho, away they go — Santa’s helpers took the day off on Sunday with a few hundred of the jolly ol’ elves hitting the slopes.

300 skiiboarders and snowboarders took part in Santa Sunday. – (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

With beards and stocking caps flapping, some 300 red-suited Santas were lively and quick at the foggy Sunday River ski resort in western Maine as they took a break from the holiday hustle and bustle.

Santa Sunday participants ride a chairlift. – (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The annual event has been held for more than 20 years, except for once during the pandemic. The skiing Santas participate in full Kringle garb, including, of course, a white beard and red hat.

The event’s rules specifically state the hat must bear a white pompom.

The skiing Santas are raising money for The River Fund Maine, an education charity. – (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

The annual event serves as a festive kickoff to both the holiday season and the skiing season. It raises money for The River Fund Maine, an education charity.

This year’s event raised $8,000, Sunday River representatives said.

A family of skiing Santas gets suited up to hit the slopes. – (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

“Each year, the kindness of Santa Sunday participants contributes to creating impactful educational opportunities for our local students,” said Sunday River Resort President Dana Bullen.