A prestigious track and field event is moving to Boston

Olympic-caliber athletes will compete near Boston Common after all.

The Adidas Boost Boston Games, a two-day track and field festival that’s part of the USATF Championship Series, is coming to Boston on June 17 and 18. It’s not just a random event: The Boost games replace the Adidas Grand Prix, a prestigious track meet that’s been held at Icahn Stadium in New York for the past 11 years.

Races 400 meters and longer will be held Friday evening, June 17, at George Dilboy Memorial Stadium in Somerville. After the races, fans are invited to a festival where they can mingle with Olympic athletes. It will also feature some of the nation’s best prep talent competing in the Dream Mile and Dream 100. Don’t blink, though: This is your chance to see some of the fastest mile times in the nation.

Day 2 is the “street meet,” which will be broadcast live on the NBC Sports Network. Organizers plan to construct a Mondo track on Charles Street between the Public Garden and the Common. Events will include sprints, hurdles, pole vaulting, and the long jump.

“The City of Boston is home to some of the best sports teams and fans in the country, and I am excited that this June we will welcome the adidas Boost Boston Games to our city,” said Mayor Marty Walsh in a statement. “The games will provide a unique opportunity for fans not only to interact with some of the world’s greatest athletes, but also to cheer for local youth and high school athletes who will be sharing the stage. I thank adidas for choosing Boston for a great event that will allow us to showcase our city to the world.”

Olympic medalists Jenn Suhr (2012 Olympic gold medalist and World Indoor Record-holder); Meseret Defar (two-time Olympic gold medalist and former World Record-holder); Nick Willis (2008 Olympic silver medalist and two-time winner of the B.A.A. Invitational Mile), and Yohan Blake (2012 Olympic silver medalist at both 100 meters and 200 meters and owner of two World Records) will be competing amongst a slew of other elite international stars.

More details and ticket information will be announced soon.