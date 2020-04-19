From Hopkinton to Boston, marathon absence is seen and felt

“The Boston Marathon is almost bigger than itself in the emotion it elicits."

Runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016, in Boston.
Runners' shadows precede them across the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon on April 18, 2016, in Boston. –AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
JIMMY GOLEN,
AP
April 19, 2020 | 2:54 PM

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — “It All Starts Here.”

Related Links

The motto is bannered on the Hopkinton website, laid into the floor of the Marathon Elementary School, painted on a sign that sends Boston Marathon participants off on their way to Copley Square. Since 1924, this 300-year-old town serendipitously located 26.2 miles west of Boston has been the starting line for the world’s most prestigious road race and, like Marathon and Athens themselves, the two are enduringly linked.

“It gets stronger and stronger every year, this relationship,” said Tim Kilduff, a longtime Hopkinton resident and former Boston Marathon race director. “We see it as: The spirit of the marathon resides in Hopkinton, and we lend it out one day a year.”

Advertisement

From the starting line in this leafy Colonial town to the finish on Boylston Street, residents and runners are preparing for a spring without the Boston Marathon — the first in 124 years. Organizers and authorities have postponed the race originally scheduled for Monday until Sept. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic, stripping the streets of brightly colored singlets and opening a gap in the sporting schedule for runners from all over the world.

“Tradition’s an overused word. But this really is a rite of spring,” Kilduff said. “So this year it will lead into a beautiful fall season in New England.”

Fans cheer on the third wave of runners at the start of the 123rd Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., last year. —AP Photo/Stew Milne, File

‘This is ours’

On a regular marathon weekend, Hopkinton triples in size from its 16,000 residents to absorb a field of more than 30,000 runners, wheelchair racers and hand cyclists. The Town Common teems with people, along with food carts and other vendors serving both tourists and race participants previewing the course.

But while others may think of Hopkinton only on the third Monday in April, the marathon and its essence permeates the town all year.

Residents drive over the starting line painted on Main Street on their way to work or to concerts at the gazebo. An International Marathon Center is planned for the town, a sister city of Marathon, Greece, where the long-running tradition was birthed. There are three marathon-related statues in Hopkinton, including “The Starter,” which stands at the starting line, pistol raised, ready to send the field off for another race to Boston’s Back Bay.

Advertisement

These days, his face is covered with a cloth mask.

“This is not the NBA or baseball or the NFL. This is ours,” said Kilduff, who was the race director in 1983-84, ran the marathon in 1985 and for the last 33 years has been a spotter on the truck that leads the men’s field to the finish line.

“Anybody who has run the race, volunteered for the race, supported the race, feels that they own a part of the race. They own just a little bit. So it’s ours,” he said. “The Boston Marathon is almost bigger than itself in the emotion it elicits, and the respect that people have for it.”

Stopping for a kiss

Training for a marathon can be a solitary endeavor, but the event itself is a social distancing calamity.

Participants crowd into corrals to wait for the start, then run in packs to minimize air resistance. Volunteers hand out water on the course and medals at the finish. Fans and family are waiting with high fives or hugs.

At Wellesley College, where the cheering is so loud it is known as the Scream Tunnel, students traditionally wave signs encouraging the runners to stop for a kiss. It’s hard to imagine this custom — already a relic of another era — surviving post-pandemic.

“A lot of the signs are jokes about kissing. That’s part of the tradition, too,” said Erin Kelly, a senior who returned home to San Diego when the campus closed. “The marathon is just a big part of Wellesley’s culture. I was looking forward to seeing it as a student one last time.”

Wellesley College students cheer as runners from the 123rd Boston Marathon pass by in Wellesley, Mass., last year. —AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

‘A true privilege’

Advertisement

Oncologist Amy Comander decided to run the Boston Marathon in 2013, when colleagues at Massachusetts General Hospital treated many of those injured when two pressure-cooker bombs exploded at the finish line.

“I just told myself: You’re running next year. And I did,” she said.

And every year since.

After starting work at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, right around the Mile 16 marker, Comander has used it as a base for her training runs. During the race itself, the sight of coworkers, friends and even patients out front cheering her on gives her a boost of energy right when she needs it: just before making the turn toward Heartbreak Hill.

“I see it as a true privilege that I can go to work and I’m on the marathon course,” Comander said. “You’re talking to someone who truly loves everything about the Boston Marathon.”

Comander is registered to run for her seventh year in a row, this time to raise money for cancer survivors and their families; she is still determined to do so in September. But on Monday, she will be caring for cancer patients, a task more stressful because of the danger the coronavirus poses to their weakened immune systems.

“I will be a little sad,” said Comander, who plans to take a break from the clinic to get in an 8-mile run — but not on the course, per the request of authorities concerned about crowds. “I feel like I need to do that for myself.”

In this April 21, 2008, file photo, runners round a curve and climb a hill near during the first mile of the 112th Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass. —AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper, File

Daffodils in bloom

The daffodils are in bloom now from Hopkinton Green to Copley Square and all along the 26.2-mile route in between. Thousands of the bright yellow flowers were planted after the 2013 bombing as a symbol of rebirth and resilience, and they have the benefit of blossoming in mid-April — right around Patriots’ Day — to cheer the runners along.

Thousands more potted daffodils have decorated the course each year since the explosions at the finish line that killed three people and wounded more than 180 others. With the state holiday and the race postponed until the fall, the blooms will have long since withered.

Instead, many of the flowers grown to decorate the course were placed outside of hospitals to thank health care staffers for working through the pandemic. Outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, just down the road from the 1 Mile To Go marker in Kenmore Square, the flowers were arranged in a heart. A sign encouraged workers to take a plant home.

Staff members choose flowers outside Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. —Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

A reluctant landmark

Just a few steps from the finish line, the Marathon Sports shoe store on Boylston Street gets especially busy over the weekend leading up to the race, when tens of thousands of runners descend on the Back Bay. Things typically cool off on Monday, giving the staff a chance to pop out and cheer the finishers.

“We don’t have any official party,” said Dan Darcy, the chain’s marketing director. “It’s really just a celebration of the runners that day.”

Marathon participants are easily recognizable after the race: There is the medal around their neck, of course, and a mylar warming blanket draped around their shoulders if the weather is cold. Often their bib number is still pinned to their chest.

“If we have any runners coming through our doors on Marathon Monday, I can tell you they’ll be recognized and they’ll hear the support from our staff,” Darcy said in a telephone interview from Fairbanks, Alaska, where he is working remotely.

Marathon Sports has been a reluctant landmark since the first of the two bombs exploded outside its window at 2:49 p.m. on April 15, 2013. Darcy was watching the race from a different spot that day and tried unsuccessfully for hours to get in touch with his coworkers. A few were injured; others turned the store into a field hospital, treating the wounded until trained first responders could arrive.

A memorial stands on the sidewalk outside to the three killed in the explosions and the two police officers who died in the ensuing manhunt, which shut down the city and surrounding area for much of the week. The store reopened about two weeks later.

Now it’s closed again.

“We are going to be encouraging runners to go out and get a run in on their own, keeping the social distancing, but not to run the race route itself,” Darcy said. “We’re not able to do any sort of celebration.”

In this April 20, 2015, file photo, Caroline Rotich, of Kenya, crosses the finish line to win the women’s division of the Boston Marathon in Boston. —AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

A different kind of isolation

Last month, as Americans began to isolate indoors and one sporting event after another was canceled, the Boston Athletic Association sacrificed its spring start in the hopes of keeping its 124-year tradition alive.

Since the first edition in 1897, the race had always coincided with the state holiday of Patriots’ Day that commemorates the first shots in the Revolutionary War. As the snow melts in New England, the course becomes increasingly populated with joggers emerging from a winter indoors to get in their training runs.

To Kilduff, this year’s fall race will be an opportunity to come out of a different kind of isolation.

“You know what happened in the year after the bombing: There’s going to be this huge buildup of pent-up energy. And it’s going to be exhibited on the course,” he said. “It’s going to create a brand new chapter in the history of the Boston Marathon.

“I’m excited as hell about this.”

Jimmy Golen has covered the Boston Marathon for The Associated Press since 1995.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports News Marathon Health Massachusetts Track and Field Sports Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito speak during a daily press conference on the state's coronavirus response on April 15, 2020 at the Massachusetts State House in Boston.
Homeless during COVID-19
After spike in asymptomatic COVID-19 cases among homeless, state releases plan to help April 19, 2020 | 3:14 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, greet each other before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate at CNN Studios in Washington, Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Biden wins mail-in Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus April 19, 2020 | 2:41 PM
U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is interviewed by CNN earlier this month.
POLITICS & COVID-19
Pelosi calls state protests a 'distraction' as Congress appears close to $400 billion-plus coronavirus aid deal April 19, 2020 | 2:33 PM
The crash occurred near the Hermon line in Bangor, Maine.
Maine
1 killed in Bangor crash involving car and 2 motorcycles April 19, 2020 | 2:04 PM
The National Guard arrived at the Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley to help out and perform COVID-19 tests on patients.
LLC of Nashoba Valley
Letter to troubled senior facility allegedly reads: 'We hope you die' April 19, 2020 | 2:01 PM
In this April 13, 2020, file photo Ohio state senate candidate Melissa Ackison, left, and other protesters stand outside the Statehouse Atrium where reporters listen during the State of Ohio's Coronavirus response update at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. The unprecedented national effort to shut down much of daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19 is prompting a growing number of protests. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP, File)
Stay-at-home Protests
Md., Va. governors blast Trump over protests and lack of coronavirus testing as cases continue to rise in the capital region April 19, 2020 | 1:52 PM
Politics
Evolving aid package offers billions for hospitals, testing April 19, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Baker on FTN
CHARLIE BAKER
Watch: Gov. Charlie Baker touts role of contact tracing in coronavirus battle on 'Face the Nation' April 19, 2020 | 12:55 PM
It was an emotional scene as Boston police investigate the scene of a reported child shot at 21 Nazing St. near the intersection with Blue Hill Avenue.
Crime
10-year-old girl shot in Roxbury Saturday evening April 19, 2020 | 12:42 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/31/2020: The Massachusetts State House in Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Safety Net Bill
Mass. lawmakers OK safety net bill that would ban evictions, foreclosures due to coronavirus economic strain April 19, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Miriam Figueroa, a dialysis nurse at the Brooklyn Hospital Center, tends to a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit, in Brooklyn on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The coronavirus is also shutting down some patients’ kidneys, posing yet another series of life-and-death calculations for doctors who must ferry a limited supply of specialized dialysis machines from one patient in kidney failure to the next.
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS
An overlooked, possibly fatal coronavirus crisis: A dire need for kidney dialysis April 19, 2020 | 12:03 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump.
ELECTION 2020
Trump team sees edge in linking Biden to China April 19, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Coal Industry
Coronavirus accelerates decline of slumping coal industry April 19, 2020 | 11:42 AM
In this Feb. 28, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, in Hanoi.
North Korea
North Korea denies that Kim sent Trump 'a nice note' April 19, 2020 | 11:14 AM
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus, at the White House in Washington, April 9, 2020. (Pete Marovich/The New York Times)
White House
Pence says 150,000 coronavirus tests being conducted daily April 19, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Antibody test cartridges of the ichroma COVID-19 Ab testing kit used in diagnosing the coronavirus move along on a production line of the Boditech Med Inc. in Chuncheon, South Korea, Friday, April 17, 2020. Boditech Med recently started exporting its antibody-based virus test kits to various countries. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Antibody testing
Dozens of coronavirus antibody tests on the market were never vetted by the FDA, leading to accuracy concerns April 19, 2020 | 9:39 AM
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019 file photo shows Visa credit cards in New Orleans.
Economy
How COVID-19 payment accommodations may affect your credit April 19, 2020 | 8:43 AM
People walk on the beach during the coronavirus pandemic Friday, April 17, 2020 on Jacksonville Beach, Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis has given the green light for some beaches and parks to reopen if it can be done safely after being closed because of the coronavirus.
#FloridaMorons
#FloridaMorons trends after people flock to reopened Florida beaches April 19, 2020 | 7:55 AM
Social Distancing
Federal judge blocks Kansas limits on religious gatherings April 19, 2020 | 7:44 AM
In this Oct. 6, 2003, file photo, Ming, a mixed Siberian/Bengal tiger who was removed from a New York City apartment, lies tranquilized at Noah's Lost Ark Animal Sanctuary in Berlin Center, Ohio, to move him from his transport cage into another cage. Ming, rescued from a Harlem apartment in 2003 and found a new home at the Ohio animal sanctuary died in February at around the age of 19.
Animals
A 425-pound tiger living in a Harlem apartment? Yes, it happened. April 19, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Ayanna Pressley.
Politics
Ayanna Pressley reacts to CDC sharing racial data in COVID-19 reports April 18, 2020 | 8:38 PM
College Street Springfield
Local
1 killed, 4 injured in Springfield backyard shooting April 18, 2020 | 8:16 PM
Jim Bello Hingham
CORONAVIRUS
A Hingham man's 'miracle' recovery from coronavirus after 32 days on life support April 18, 2020 | 7:13 PM
Sports News
Pandemic costing youth sports millions, creating uncertainty April 18, 2020 | 4:52 PM
Dr. Laura Dean is Pregnant
Pregnancy
What to know while pregnant in the coronavirus era April 18, 2020 | 4:38 PM
Boston, MA - 4/18/20 - Gov. Charlie Baker gives a press conference in the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center on April 18, 2020. Gov. Baker and U.S. Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville spoke on the value of the Boston Hope Field Medical Station in relieving pressure off of near capacity hospitals across the Commonwealth. (Blake Nissen/ For The Boston Globe)
Charlie Baker
Gov. Baker detailed the state's response to COVID-19 vs. other tragedies April 18, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Bonnie Jo Mount
Health
Will East Coast beaches open? Maybe, but with some changes. April 18, 2020 | 4:19 PM
Dr. Anthony Fauci Speaks at White House
2020
The coronavirus in America: what the year ahead could look like April 18, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker
Politics
Governors feel heat to reopen from protesters, president April 18, 2020 | 3:58 PM
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second left, speaks to pupils during the reopening of Lykkebo School in Copenhagen, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Denmark is beginning to relax its strict coronavirus lockdown measures by allowing some classes to return nationwide Wednesday to school. (Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
Health
In glimpse of life after lockdown, some countries begin to reopen schools April 18, 2020 | 3:54 PM