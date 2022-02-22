Sports Police investigate after hockey player punches referee at Foxborough rink "The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL."





Police are investigating and reviewing video after a player in the US Premier Hockey League punched a referee during a game over the weekend at the Foxboro Sports Center, officials said Monday. The amateur league announced that the player has been banned for life.

Spectators gasped in unison when the player coldcocked the official in the face, knocking him to the ice, according to video of the incident posted on social media. Police were called to the center Sunday after it was reported that an adult hockey player struck a referee, Foxborough Police Chief Michael Grace said in a press release. Investigators are interviewing the involved parties, as well as reviewing video of the incident, Grace said.

“The investigation is ongoing and if it is determined that there is a crime element then the matter will be sent to Wrentham District Court,” Grace said. No other details about the altercation were released by police.

Just your average tier 3 junior game in the States… pic.twitter.com/JasARhGRUO — World Hockey Report (@worldhockeyrpt) February 20, 2022

Statement From USPHL Commissioner.

“The action taken today by a USPHL player is completely unacceptable in the USPHL. The USPHL has zero tolerance for any player striking any official, at any time. The player in question’s actions have led to a lifetime ban.

Continued: pic.twitter.com/FFhG4uYWMl — USPHL (@USPHL) February 20, 2022

