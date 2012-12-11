High-tech gifts for pets

This photo provided by PetSmart shows Bentley being held by Santa Claus for a photo at the PetSmart Santa Claws photo event in Fort Worth, Texas. A holiday present for Fido or Fluffy used to be an extra table scrap or a new squeeze toy. But as with gifts for their human counterparts, pet presents are becoming increasingly high-tech.

Bissell Total Floors Pet Vacuum

The Bissell Total Floors Pet Vacuum features a crevice tool port to suction pet hair away from walls where it accumulates without reaching or bending and uses Febreze filter for odors. The vacuum retails for $129.84 and is exclusive to Walmart.

Sunbeam Holiday Dog Treat Maker

The Sunbeam Holiday Dog Treat Maker is available at PetSmart Inc. stores for $29.99.

Motion Activated Pet Bowl

The Sharper Image sells a Motion Activated Pet Bowl (SIFB 501) with a built-in sensor that detects when a pet is near and automatically slides the doors open so the pet can eat. The doors close five seconds after the pet walks away. It retails for $29.99.

Pet-O-Meter Pet Pedometer

The Sharper Image sells a Pet-O-Meter Pet Pedometer (Pedometer SIE-401) made for working out with your pet. Shaped like a dog bone, the device has an LCD display that counts steps, calculates distance and tracks calories. It retails for $19.99.

PetHub dog tag

If your dog gets lost, anyone can scan this tag on a cellphone using a quick response, or QR, scanning app and immediately get access to the dog owner’s name, address, and phone number. Or if you don’t have a phone, you can call a 24/7 number and report the found dog. The tags are listed on Amazon.com for $8.16.