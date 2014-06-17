Cambridge Licensing Board Signals Willingness to Work With Uber

Users of ride-calling services Uber and Lyft showed up in droves in Cambridge Tuesday night in protest of proposed regulations that Uber had said would cause it to cease operations in the city. –REUTERS
By
June 17, 2014

Uber users, as well as some opponents of the popular ride-calling service, showed up in droves in Cambridge Tuesday night to clash over proposed regulations that Uber said would cause it to cease operations in the city. But by the time the meeting started, some of the tension between the city and the company that had built early this week appeared to have simmered.

The proposed regulations would have required companies offering services like Uber’s, and drivers for those companies, to become licensed with the city. It also would have not allowed technology not approved by the city—like Uber’s and its competitor Lyft’s—to be used in any livery service, would have set a minimum price for any ride at $50, and would have banned other elements of Uber’s business model.

Advertisement

The commission did not vote on the proposed regulations. It had said there would not be a vote at the meeting earlier in the day. During the meeting, License Commission chair Andrea Spears Jackson said those proposed rules “would not be passed,’’ and predicted that multiple additional hearings would follow.

The board said the regulations were meant to serve as a starting point for a conversation about how to regulate non-registered taxicabs in the city, and also said they were not meant to target Uber specifically.

“One of the challenges of the commission is…that it’s not just looking at Uber,’’ she said. “It’s also looking at (illegal taxis in the city.)’’

The commission asked Uber Boston General Manager Meghan Verena Joyce questions about liability insurance and background checks for drivers. Many of the details of the proposed regulations that had sparked the most user outrage were not discussed, with the conversation instead shifting to how the city and the company could work in tandem.

The commission discussed comparing the company’s background checks with the city’s, whether Uber would be open to sharing customer complaints with the city, and how drivers could prove they are with the company.

Advertisement

Joyce said she was hopeful the city and the company could collaborate on regulatory practices. She pointed to other cities that have reached regulatory deals with the company. Earlier this week, Seattle reached a deal after a lengthy process with that city.

“If that would make Cambridge more comfortable and safe…I’d be thrilled to share (details of those agreements) with you,’’ Joyce said.

Gordon Gossage, a driver for Lyft, also suggested Cambridge look at regulations from other cities and states.

Taxi drivers’ union representative Donna Blythe-Shaw gave testimony in support of the proposed rules. Cab drivers have loudly objected to programs like Uber facing less regulation than cab companies. Blythe-Shaw said much the same, though also said Uber as a company threatens to wipe out the “Main Street’’ businesses that she said cab companies represent. Other cab drivers have complained that drivers for Uber, which usually serves as a service that picks up at locations on-demand, have been accepting hailed rides as well.

Disability advocates also spoke, asking that any proposed regulations require Uber drivers to accept service dogs. They said legally blind Uber users have been denied rides because of their dogs. Following the meeting, Uber’s Joyce said the company is open to working with municipalities to improve circumstances for the blind.

In a blog post and on social media on Monday and Tuesday, Uber had mobilized users to challenge the proposed regulations. It worked, drawing more than 100 supporters to the meeting.

The small room used for commission meetings, located in a basement of a building just outside Central Square, was jam-packed. Several in attendance stood along the room’s walls, and more filed out the door and into the hall.

Advertisement

The small size of the room and the large crowd turnout presented some logistical problems, with only some of those in attendance able to cram in. The board also heard a few cases ahead of discussion about the proposed rules, but the amount of people standing in the hallway—in tandem with safety rules that did not allow for the door to be closed—created significant noise issues during those hearings.

It was all fairly absurd, objectively speaking.

The city had telegraphed a softened stance, at least toward Uber, earlier in the day on Tuesday. The board had said on Twitter that the proposed regulations were meant to serve as a conversation starter, and announced there would not be a vote at the meeting. The board later tweeted that it had met with Uber. Uber later confirmed that meeting on its blog.

Uber had told Boston.com earlier in the day that Cambridge had never reached out in an attempt to meet a middle ground. The city has had Uber in its crosshairs before. In 2012, the city challenged the legality of the service’s faring system, and had moved to ban the service from the city’s roads. But the state, which had at first been supportive of the city’s position, intervened. Cambridge lost in court when it appealed the state’s position in 2013.

Joyce called the afternoon’s meeting “very productive.’’

Cambridge Mayor David Maher, who chairs the City Council (in Cambridge the city manager serves as chief executive, while the mayor is a city councilor chosen by his or her peers), released a statement about the proposal to the media earlier today.

TOPICS: Technology
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Media
21st Century Fox investigating Bill O'Reilly harassment claims April 10, 2017 | 4:38 PM
Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. (Rick Sforza/Los Angeles Daily News via AP)
National News
2 adults dead, 2 students critical in shooting at San Bernardino school April 10, 2017 | 2:30 PM
Local News
Section of Commonwealth Avenue will close this summer for bridge work April 10, 2017 | 1:08 PM
04/22/2016 -Boston, MA- Uber driver Dean Johnson (cq) waits for a customer outside South station in Boston, MA on April 22, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: metro reporter:
Business
Mass. ride-hailing checks have other states weighing more thorough driver reviews April 10, 2017 | 12:54 PM
This Monday, April 3, 2017, file photo, shows the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla. Commissioners in Palm Beach County are so tired of spending money on President Donald Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort, some are suggesting a special tax be levied against the property. Trump's visits have cost Palm Beach County taxpayers about $2 million.
National News
County considers special tax for Trump's Mar-a-Lago visits April 10, 2017 | 12:46 PM
New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu makes a speech at a foreign relations luncheon, Monday, March 20, 2017 in Montreal. Sununu is in Quebec to discuss the economic relationship between the two and meet with business, political and community leaders.(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Local News
New Hampshire bill requires notice before teaching sex ed April 10, 2017 | 12:07 PM
Local News
State Supreme Court orders new trial in newlywed killing April 10, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Local News
Workers comp programs fight addiction among injured workers April 10, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Local News
93-year-old man dies trying to rescue dog from icy pond April 10, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Wenham, Ma., 08/06/14, Gordon College has been in the news for their stance on gay rights. The president is D. Michael Lindsay. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff (The Boston Globe.
Local News
All seven members resign from Gordon College faculty Senate April 10, 2017 | 9:44 AM
Local News
Amtrak train hits car; Vermont woman dead at scene April 10, 2017 | 9:43 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2014 file photo, visitors walk past a lamppost sculpture, right, near an entrance to The Breakers mansion, rear, in Newport, R.I. The group that owns The Breakers mansion is declaring victory in its long-running battle to build a visitors center on the grounds of the national historic landmark, following a decision by the Rhode Island Supreme Court. The high court on Jan. 21 declined to intervene in an attempt to block zoning approval for the project. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Local News
Construction on visitors center at The Breakers to begin April 10, 2017 | 9:35 AM
Incoming Boston Latin School Deputy Chief of Leadership Development and former Eastern Senior High School Principal Rachel Skerrit poses for a portrait at Eastern Senior High School in Washington D.C., Thursday, March 30, 2017. (Zach Gibson for the Boston Globe)
Local News
New Boston Latin leader rooted in city, school district April 10, 2017 | 9:29 AM
A United Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport on June 10, 2015.
National News
Video shows guards dragging passenger off United flight April 10, 2017 | 9:29 AM
A simulation of 7:05 a.m. shadows on Aug. 24 from the planned project.
Business
Mayor proposes deal on Winthrop Square tower, shadows April 10, 2017 | 9:17 AM
A popular summer program that partners with the JFK Presidential Library and Museum (above) was considered for cancellation.
Local News
At UMass Boston, courses abruptly canceled April 10, 2017 | 9:04 AM
Local News
Man charged with murder in 10-year-old boy's death April 10, 2017 | 8:49 AM
World News
Egypt's Christians bury dead after church bombings April 10, 2017 | 7:52 AM
FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 20, 2017, before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
National News
Alleged Russian hacker arrested in Spain at US request April 10, 2017 | 7:44 AM
Local News
Man dies in car fire at I-95 rest stop on Mansfield April 10, 2017 | 7:36 AM
Joanne Ringer
Local News
Deepening mystery: Missing woman's husband found dead April 10, 2017 | 7:26 AM
FILE - In this March 21, 2017, file photo Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch prepares to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to become the newest associate justice on the Supreme Court Friday, elevating President Donald Trump's nominee following a corrosive partisan confrontation that could have lasting impacts for the Senate and the court.
National News
Gorsuch sworn into Supreme Court, vows to serve Constitution April 10, 2017 | 6:40 AM
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2017 file photo, then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. With a divisive confirmation process behind him, Gorsuch is about to take his place as the nation's newest Supreme Court justice. The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado is to be sworn in April 10, after a bruising fight that saw Republicans change the rules for approving Supreme Court picks over the fierce objection of Democrats.
National News
10 things to know for today April 10, 2017 | 6:11 AM
Firefighters respond to a structure blaze in Portsmouth, N.H., early Monday, April 10, 2017. WFXT-TV in Boston reported that the building houses the State Street Saloon. (Ioanna Raptis/Portsmouth Herald via AP)
Local News
Building that houses restaurant collapses in large fire April 10, 2017 | 3:51 AM
Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is seated during closing arguments in his double murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court, Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez is on trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)
Local News
Hernandez lawyer objects to judge's pick of white forewoman April 10, 2017 | 12:03 AM
Local News
Boston police recover body in river near Fenway Park April 9, 2017 | 5:23 PM
6-2-2014 Jamaica Plain, Mass. Samuel Adams Brewery founder Jim Koch spends lot of his time walking through his brewery. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Business
Samuel Adams founder on what could kill American craft beer April 9, 2017 | 3:10 PM
National News
Tillerson steps up on Syria, Russia after avoiding spotlight April 9, 2017 | 12:47 PM
In this April 10, 1912 file photo, the Luxury liner Titanic departs Southampton, England, for her maiden Atlantic Ocean voyage to New York.
Local News
Events spotlight Cape Cod's role in saving Titanic survivors April 9, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Because the Transportation Security Administration imposes fewer regulations on smaller aircraft, passengers on Zunum Aero planes would likely be able to skip long security lines.
Travel
The future of flying could be no lines and $25 Boston-New York fares April 9, 2017 | 9:47 AM