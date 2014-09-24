In a Post-Haystack Boston, City Exploring More Parking Technology

Paul McDonald of Canton using a City of Boston Meter Card to pay at a parking meter in the Financial District of Boston.
Paul McDonald of Canton using a City of Boston Meter Card to pay at a parking meter in the Financial District of Boston. –David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
September 24, 2014

Remember when Haystack came to town? The controversial app allowed users to sit in parking spaces and auction them off to other drivers seeking parking. The City of Boston made it pretty clear that it was against the idea of people profiting off of public parking, first with a strong critique from Mayor Marty Walsh and then with a City Council ordinance that effectively banned its use, leading Haystack to shut down in Boston.

But while the city was anti-Haystack, it says it isn’t against the idea of using tech to improve parking—so long as it doesn’t involve a company encouraging its users to sell access to public property like it’s some sort of post-apocalyptic land grab.

Advertisement

Last year, the city launched an app showing parking availability in the Innovation District. The city is also exploring new ways to pay for metered parking using a smartphone.

On Tuesday, Mayor Martin Walsh’s administration announced it has partnered with TicketZen, a smartphone app that allows users to pay off parking tickets by scanning a barcode. That doesn’t make getting a ticket any more pleasant, but it should make paying for them a little less of a hassle.

Boston.com has learned the City has also had conversations with another company whose app could help you avoid those parking tickets in the first place. StreetParkd is interested in partnering with Boston. The app, which hasn’t launched yet, intends to serve as a database for drivers, offering information about the myriad parking rules that can be tough to keep track of in Boston neighborhoods. (Think of all the signs for tow zones, resident-only spots, 30-minute parking limits, and more—sometimes confusingly jammed atop one another.)

StreetParkd would keep track of all those limits for its users, letting them know where they can park, and when they need to move. Based in Boston, StreetParkd collects data on its own but is also looking to partner with cities to “help them understand their own inventory,’’ give them access to parking data, and help them better manage their parking regulations, founder David Steigerwald tells Boston.com.

Advertisement

While Steigerwald says conversations with the city are ongoing, the city did not confirm or deny having met with Steigerwald. Mayoral spokesperson Kate Norton said:

We have a responsibility to craft policies that reflect our values, protect public safety, and ensure that the benefits of the sharing economy extend to all of those within Boston. We welcome and encourage app developers and entrepreneurs to approach the City as potential partners, and we regularly engage in discussions about creative approaches to solve any issues with City services.

Haystack also had a meeting or two with Walsh’s administration before the mayor came out strongly against the app, an act that preceded its banishing. It’s no sure thing that StreetParkd will ultimately team with Boston—the only advantage to the city would seem to be that it wouldn’t have to do the work of compiling its own database of parking related rules and regulations. But it isn’t getting kicked out of town like Haystack was (at least not yet).

Why not? Well, while Haystack claimed it was facilitating an exchange of information between Boston drivers about parking spaces, the sober truth was that it existed to let drivers sell access to those public spots. It created a zero-sum game over a public resource: the Haystack user would get a public parking spot for a few bucks, and everybody else would be out of luck.

Something like StreetParkd, on the other hand, would actually serve as an information service about public property, rather than means to co-opt it. Its users wouldn’t get an advantage over anybody but the meter maid.

For that matter, apps that work similarly to Haystack but for privately-owned spots, aren’t likely to draw the city’s ire either. It was the transactions around public property that presented a problem with Haystack.

The city’s latest parking partner, TicketZen, is a different kind of animal in that it directly serves the city’s goal of collecting parking ticket revenue. But its adoption is another sign that City Hall is interested in innovating on parking.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Technology

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate at Belmont University, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn.
Trump or Biden?
More than 15,000 readers said this candidate won the final presidential debate and how it affected their vote October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
trick or treating
Halloween
Can you trick or treat this year? Here's a town-by-town list. October 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Firefighter Raymond Vasquez battles the Silverado Fire Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Irvine, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuation orders for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
WILDFIRES
100,000 told to evacuate amid California wildfires that injured two firefighters October 26, 2020 | 11:49 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2020, file photo, a person deposits mail in a box outside United States Post Office in Cranberry Township, Pa. U.S. Postal Service records show delivery delays have persisted across the country as millions of Americans began voting by mail, raising the possibility of ballots being rejected because they arrive too late. Parts of the politically coveted battleground states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Ohio fell short of delivery goals by wide margins as the agency struggles to regain its footing after a tumultuous summer. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
ELECTION 2020
Supreme Court won't extend Wisconsin's absentee ballot deadline October 26, 2020 | 9:24 PM
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
SUPREME COURT
Video: Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice October 26, 2020 | 9:07 PM
.
Charred Mail
Burnt mail discovered in mailbox near Copley Square where a ballot drop box was recently set on fire October 26, 2020 | 8:51 PM
President Donald Trump watches as Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administers the Constitutional Oath to Amy Coney Barrett on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, after Barrett was confirmed by the Senate earlier in the evening.
Supreme Court
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath October 26, 2020 | 8:27 PM
A photo of the aftermath of a deadly elevator accident in Allston last month.
ALLSTON ELEVATOR
State inspection report sheds additional light on deadly Allston elevator accident October 26, 2020 | 8:18 PM
.
Missing Goat
$1,000 reward offered for return of goat missing from Norton animal sanctuary October 26, 2020 | 7:46 PM
Brockton, MA - 10/07/20 - An MBTA commuter rail train pulls into the station in Brockton. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Janelle Nanos) Topic: (15onthestreetBrockton)
COMMUTER RAIL
Here's what you need to know about the new MBTA Commuter Rail schedules October 26, 2020 | 6:16 PM
Pope Francis waves to pilgrims gathered in St Peter's square during his Sunday Angelus prayer on October 25, 2020, at the Vatican.
SAME-SEX CIVIL UNIONS
Cardinal O'Malley says Pope Francis' civil unions remarks 'not an endorsement of homosexual activity' October 26, 2020 | 5:29 PM
A waning moon is seen at the sky over Frankfurt, Germany.
Science
Pair of studies confirm there is water on the moon October 26, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions witnesses as Kenneth Braithwaite, nominated to be Secretary of the Navy, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., nominated for reappointment to Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force and James Anderson, nominated to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy testify, during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)
supreme court
New England senators float Supreme Court reform as Barrett nears confirmation October 26, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse.
Local News
Longtime Boston federal appeals court Judge Juan Torruella dies October 26, 2020 | 5:03 PM
QUINCY, MA - 10/23/2020: 22TEACHERS ... Adrianna Barnes at her home by the kitchen table works with students from her class on a computer. She is a teacher who has adapted her teaching techniques for online classes, turning math problems into games with videos for her 4th graders and playing rocks, paper, scissors during breaks as a way to build community among students who can't be together. Barnes teaches at KIPP Boston, a public charter school. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO
Live school updates
Two parents charged, Wilmington High School goes fully remote after alleged underage drinking party October 26, 2020 | 4:53 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, file photo, University of Washington research coordinator Rhoshni Prabhu holds up a swab after testing a passenger at a free COVID testing site in Seattle. Deaths per day from the coronavirus in the U.S. are on the rise again, just as health experts had feared, and cases are climbing in nearly every single state. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,216 new cases October 26, 2020 | 4:01 PM
Politics
Only two Massachusetts towns had more Trump donors than Biden donors, according to a new map October 26, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner says Black people must 'want to be successful' October 26, 2020 | 2:47 PM
In this courtroom sketch Keith Raniere, second from right, leader of the secretive group NXIVM, attends a court hearing Friday, April 13, 2018, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. In March federal authorities raided an upstate New York residence connected to the group and Raniere, who is accused of coercing female followers into having sex and getting branded with his initials, was later arrested in Mexico where the group also runs programs. Seated, from left, are defense attorney Paul DerOhannesian II, a US marshal, Raniere, and defense attorney Marc Agnifilo. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)
NXIVM
Sex cult leader, facing life sentence, regrets nothing October 26, 2020 | 2:30 PM
“I try to avoid it because it gets angry and nasty,” said Susan Miller of voting, who said the only time she had ever cast a ballot was for Barack Obama in 2008.Credit...Hannah Yoon for The New York Times
Politics
They did not vote in 2016. Why they plan on skipping the election again. October 26, 2020 | 2:19 PM
Fox News
Fox News anchors quarantine after virus exposure on flight October 26, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Wendy's 500 Park Ave., Worcester
Worcester
17-year-old found shot to death in Wendy's parking lot October 26, 2020 | 1:22 PM
Steven Florio former commissioner of the Massachusetts Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
Local
Mass. commissioner for the deaf fired after allegations of admitting he wore KKK, Nazi garb in fraternity October 26, 2020 | 12:41 PM
Andrew Harrer
FINANCE
Even if Biden wins, Trump-appointed regulators could long thwart Warren and other progressives October 26, 2020 | 12:03 PM
A body is moved to a refrigerator truck serving as a temporary morgue outside of Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 4, 2020 in New York. - New York state's coronavirus toll rose at a devastating pace to 3,565 deaths Saturday, the governor said, up from 2,935 the previous day, the largest 24-hour jump recorded there. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
Coronavirus
‘It’s reprehensible’: Doctors condemn conspiracy theory pushed by Trump that COVID-19 deaths are over-counted by hospitals October 26, 2020 | 11:48 AM
FILE -- The University of Florida campus in Gainesville, Fla., Feb. 26, 2020. A high school honorsÕ student bound for the university in the fall will now have to make other college plans after the university caught wind of an Instagram post in which she declared she was Òmost definitelyÓ a racist. (Eve Edelheit/The New York Times)
$$$
Colleges slash budgets in the pandemic, with ‘nothing off-limits’ October 26, 2020 | 11:07 AM
Back Bay
Boston-born Concepts looks ahead, opens new Newbury Street location during pandemic October 26, 2020 | 10:52 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, people dine indoors at The Lot restaurant in San Diego. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has relaxed coronavirus restrictions in five more counties. The announcement on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, means the state has now eased restrictions for more than 8 million people living in three of the state's most populous counties — San Diego, Orange and Santa Clara. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Coronavirus
Ashish Jha says Mass. needs to ‘pull back’ on indoor dining as the state heads in the ‘wrong direction’ with COVID-19 October 26, 2020 | 10:39 AM
COVID-19
These 13 communities must move back to Phase 3, Step 1 due to high-risk COVID-19 status October 26, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Business
Dunkin’ Brands is said to be near deal to sell to firm that owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings October 26, 2020 | 9:14 AM