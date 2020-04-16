Facebook to warn users who ‘liked’ coronavirus hoaxes

Facebook is about to begin letting you know if you've spread bad information.

Andrew Harrer
The Facebook logo. –Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
AP
April 16, 2020 | 12:42 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Have you liked or commented on a Facebook post about the COVID-19 pandemic?

Facebook is about to begin letting you know if you’ve spread bad information.

The company will soon be letting users know if they liked, reacted to, or commented on posts with harmful misinformation about the virus that was removed by moderators, by directing those who engaged with those posts to information about virus myths debunked by the World Health Organization.

Related Links

Social media is awash in bad takes about the outbreak and platforms have begun to combat that misinformation.

Facebook said Thursday that people will begin seeing warning messages in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Facebook and other platforms have already taken steps to curb the wave of dangerous misinformation that has spread along with the coronavirus. Facebook has banned bogus ads promising coronavirus treatments or cures. No such thing exists. There is no vaccine, though there is a global race to develop one.

The tech giant is altering its algorithms and, through an information page, attempting to put before users facts about the virus from global health organizations, as well as state and local health departments.

That hasn’t stopped the spread of bad information.

Conspiracy theories about the origin of the virus and the vaccines being developed to prevent it still pop up daily. Posts or videos that promote unverified treatments and cures have raked in thousands of a views.

Facebook users, for example, viewed a false claim that the virus is destroyed by chlorine dioxide nearly 200,000 times, estimates a new study out today from Avaaz, a left-leaning advocacy group that tracks and researches online misinformation.

The group found more than 100 pieces of misinformation about the coronavirus on Facebook, viewed millions of times even after the claims had been marked as false or misleading by fact checkers. Other false claims were not labeled as misinformation, despite being declared by fact-checkers as false. Facebook partners with news organizations around the world to provide fact checks of misleading content on its site. The Associated Press is part of that fact-checking program.

Advertisement

“Coronavirus misinformation content mutates and spreads faster than Facebook’s current system can track it,” Avaaz said in its report.

Fake information on social media has been deadly. Last month, Iranian media reported more than 300 people had died and 1,000 were sickened in the country after ingesting methanol, a toxic alcohol rumored to be a remedy on social media. An Arizona man also died after taking chloroquine phosphate — a product that some mistake for the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, which President Donald Trump and conservative pundits have touted as a treatment for COVID-19. Health officials have warned the drug hasn’t been proven safe or effective as a virus therapy.

The side effects of chloroquine can be dangerous.

Facebook partners with dozens of news organizations around the globe to provide fact checks of misleading content on its site. The Associated Press is part of the fact-checking program. Facebook users already see a warning label over articles, posts or videos in their feed that those fact checkers have marked as false or misleading. On Thursday the company announced that it put warning labels on 40 million coronavirus-related posts in March alone thanks to the roughly 4,000 articles those fact checkers produced. The warning labels stop about 95% of users from viewing the misinformation.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Technology Health Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A massive explosion at the Androscoggin Mill in Jay, Maine, Wednesday April 15, 2020 ripped apart the plant owned by Pixelle Specialty Paper Solutions.
Maine
Investigation begins into cause of massive paper mill blast in Maine April 16, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders hold an afternoon press conference or COVID-19 briefing in the Gardner Auditorium of the Massachusetts State House. (Sam Doran/Pool)
Local
Livestream: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update April 16, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Politics
Elizabeth Warren says she would be Joe Biden's running mate if asked April 16, 2020 | 12:24 PM
Homeless during COVID-19
Unique challenges face those working with homeless COVID-19 patients April 16, 2020 | 12:02 PM
In this March 17 photo, crews erect tents to serve homeless people during the COVID-19 crisis behind a Southhampton Street shelter. The heated tents will have bathrooms and showers, and space for 40 beds so infected homeless people can be separated from the shelter community and get the care they need.
Homeless during COVID-19
The 'surprising' number of asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in Boston's homeless shelters has advocates scrambling April 16, 2020 | 11:13 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 07: Ivanka Trump, senior advisor to President Donald Trump, participates in a video conference with representatives of large banks and credit card companies about more financial assistance for small businesses in the Roosevelt Room at the White House April 07, 2020 in Washington, DC. In addition to the aid provided to small businesses by the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has asked lawmakers for an additional $250 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, which helps those businesses secure loans from banks. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump, disregarding federal guidelines, travels to N.J. for passover April 16, 2020 | 11:04 AM
Crime
Teenage girl killed by 18-year-old man in Dorchester daytime shooting, police say April 16, 2020 | 10:54 AM
197 Topsfield Road, Ipswich
Ipswich
Driver who allegedly struck 3 bicyclists in Ipswich, killing 1, cited on multiple charges April 16, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Health workers screened residents of Tampa, Fla., for the coronavirus at a drive-through testing site.
Coronavirus
Testing falls woefully short as Trump seeks to lift stay-at-home orders April 16, 2020 | 9:52 AM
New Jersey
After anonymous tip, 17 Bodies are found at N.J. nursing home hit by virus April 16, 2020 | 9:43 AM
Connecticut-based New England Toy has created a 12-inch version of Dr. Anthony Fauci.
ANTHONY FAUCI
New England Toy company creates Dr. Fauci plush doll April 16, 2020 | 9:41 AM
An overweight woman sits on a chair in Times Square in New York.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Obesity linked to severe coronavirus disease, especially for younger patients April 16, 2020 | 9:15 AM
Politics
US job losses mount as economic pain deepens worldwide April 16, 2020 | 9:14 AM
ATTEMPTED ARSON
Man charged with attempted arson at Jewish nursing home in Longmeadow April 16, 2020 | 8:50 AM
Politics
Record 22 million have sought US jobless aid since virus April 16, 2020 | 7:32 AM
Polar Seltzer's 2020 summer lineup
Face Shields
Here's how to turn a Polar Seltzer bottle into a face shield April 16, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Two men wearing protective face masks walk with a dog in the East Village neighborhood of New York on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Face masks are bound to become an inescapable sight in New York after Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an order requiring them wherever social distancing is impossible.
Masks
New York orders residents to wear masks in public April 15, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Politics
Navy hospital ship in Los Angeles might scale back mission April 15, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco.
Coronavirus
American schools may look radically different as they reopen April 15, 2020 | 8:38 PM
Politics
US relief checks begin arriving as economic damage piles up April 15, 2020 | 8:20 PM
After almost 78 years of marriage, Muriel and David Cohen died within hours of each other on April 10, 2020.
Local
World War II veteran, wife of 78 years die on same day, hours apart April 15, 2020 | 8:02 PM
BOSTON - 4/15/2020: ICU Nurse Manager Avital Rech places plastic over an unused ventilator while working on the MICU floor at Boston Medical Center. BMC has been hit hard by the coronavirus, reporting cases at the highest rate so far among major hospitals in the area, according to data tracked by the Globe. (Erin Clark/Globe Staff)
Local
Charlie Baker's old think tank takes issue with state's standards for rationing coronavirus care April 15, 2020 | 6:44 PM
Local
A map created by Harvard grad students records racist incidents against Asians during the COVID-19 pandemic April 15, 2020 | 6:16 PM
This April 8, 2020, file photo shows a patient being evacuated from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside, Calif.
Nursing homes
Feds under pressure to publicly track nursing home outbreaks April 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
Roy Halladay.
Fatal plane crash
Report: Roy Halladay was on drugs, doing stunts when plane crashed April 15, 2020 | 5:53 PM
People protest against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in downtown Lansing, Mich. at the State Capitol.
Michigan
Thousands protest Michigan governor's social distance order April 15, 2020 | 5:38 PM
A polar bear climbs out of its den in the Moscow zoo on February 27, 2020. - International Polar Bear Day is an annual global event celebrated on February 27 that draws attention to the challenges polar bears face in a warming Arctic. (Photo by Yuri KADOBNOV / AFP) (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)
World
Zoo in Germany may feed animals to animals as funds dry up in pandemic April 15, 2020 | 5:36 PM
ECONOMY & COVID-19
'Unprecedented' upheaval leaves hazy picture of state's post-coronavirus recovery, experts say April 15, 2020 | 4:48 PM
BOSTON MA. APRIL 13: Gov Charlie Baker listens as Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders speaks during a media availability at the State House to discuss updates relating to COVID-19 on April 13, 2020 in Boston, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Local
For the first time, Mass. officials release town-by-town coronavirus numbers April 15, 2020 | 4:08 PM
A woman disembarks a Green Line train at the MBTA Hynes Convention Center Station in Boston, MA on April 03, 2020.
#SoundTheHorn
Here's why all the train and bus horns will sound at the same time Thursday April 15, 2020 | 3:41 PM