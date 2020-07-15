Twitter accounts for Biden, Obama, Gates, Musk, and others are hacked

Twitter appeared to be essentially powerless to stop them.

The Twitter logo is displayed on an iPhone.
The Twitter logo is displayed on an iPhone. –Alex Flynn/Bloomberg
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Sheera Frenkel, Nathaniel Popper and Kate Conger,
New York Times Service
July 15, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO — One by one, the Twitter accounts of some of the most prominent people in American business and politics started displaying the same message Wednesday afternoon: Send Bitcoin to the link below and you will double your money. The names included Joe Biden and Barack Obama, Kanye West and Bill Gates, and countless more.

But it was all a scam, the result of one of the most brazen online attacks in memory.

One of the messages posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
One of the messages posted on Twitter on Wednesday. —Screenshot via Twitter

A first wave of attacks went after cryptocurrency-related companies and personalities at midday on the East Coast, but over the course of a few hours the prominence of the victims increased. Many of the tweets were quickly removed, but in some cases similar tweets were sent again from the same accounts.

Advertisement

Twitter appeared to be essentially powerless to stop them. The company eventually disabled broad swathes of its service as it worked to stop the attack. “You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident,” the company said.

The attack was a major show of force by attackers who seized a key means of communication for a Who’s Who list of Americans. The hackers did not use their access to take aim at any important institutions or infrastructure like the stock market — instead deciding to just ask for Bitcoin.

But the attack was frightening because the hackers could have easily caused much more havoc. There was quickly speculation on what would happened had the attackers instead tried to move the financial markets or sow political chaos. The attack exposed the vulnerability of a company, Twitter, that has become the nation’s de facto real-time news source.

The messages were a version of a long-running scam in which hackers pose as public figures on Twitter, and promise to match or even triple any funds that are sent to their Bitcoin wallets. In the past, hackers have created fake accounts to try to convince users that the funds will be going to public figures like Musk or Gates. The attacks Wednesday were the first time the real accounts of public figures were used in the scam.

Advertisement

Accounts belonging to Musk, the Tesla chief executive, and Gates, the Microsoft mogul, were among the first prominent Twitter accounts to be compromised. Within the hour, West’s account was hit along with many more.

Get Boston.com's e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Technology Politics Media Business Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
A casino at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
Casinos
Conn. casinos report strong revenues after reopening from COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 7:05 PM
The Massachusetts State House
Local
'Angry would be an understatement': Mass. police unions cry foul over Senate-backed reform bill July 15, 2020 | 6:12 PM
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. Iowa state Auditor Rob Sand said Tuesday that a coronavirus testing program brought to the state under a $28 million no-bid contract by Gov. Kim Reynolds on recommendation from actor Ashton Kutcher is violating state law in the indirect way it handles test results data. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Town #s
Here's a look at Mass. towns' coronavirus cases and test results over the last 14 days July 15, 2020 | 5:19 PM
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) administers a test at an El Rio Health Covid-19 drive-thru testing site in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., on Monday, July 13, 2020. Photographer: Cheney Orr/Bloomberg
Daily #s
Mass. reports 27 new COVID-19 deaths, 142 new cases July 15, 2020 | 5:04 PM
Politics
Mail delays likely as new postal boss pushes cost-cutting July 15, 2020 | 4:15 PM
The Virgin Mary statue burned in Dorchester.
Dorchester
Civil rights unit involved in arson investigation of Virgin Mary statue in Dorchester July 15, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Two drunken men in traditional Bavarian outfits converse beside their passed-out comrades at the annual Oktoberfest celebration in Munich, Germany. It's safe to say they went over their daily allotment.
ALCOHOL
Men should limit alcohol to 1 drink a day, experts say July 15, 2020 | 2:52 PM
Jody Curran walks on a one way pathway towards Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester on May 22.
Gloucester
Unless you're a resident, don't expect to park at Gloucester beaches this weekend July 15, 2020 | 2:41 PM
Craig F. Walker
Plastic Bags
Despite ban reinstatement, Boston and Brookline to allow single-use plastic bags until Oct. 1 July 15, 2020 | 2:38 PM
AI EDITORS
Microsoft cuts MSN news staffers in move toward AI editors July 15, 2020 | 1:47 PM
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt listens during a news conference Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
BATTLING COVID-19
Oklahoma Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus July 15, 2020 | 1:43 PM
Professor Steven Pinker, in his office in Cambridge, Mass., in 2018. He has been accused of racial insensitivity by people he describes as “speech police.”Credit...Kayana Szymczak for The New York Times
Steven Pinker
How a famous Harvard professor became a target over his tweets July 15, 2020 | 1:30 PM
Chairs stacked in an empty classroom at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., where the district plans to spend $200,000 on desk partitions, July 7, 2020. School administrators are struggling with the head-spinning logistical and financial challenges of retrofitting buildings, adding staff members and protective gear to cope with the coronavirus. (Audra Melton/The New York Times)
Schools
Citing educational risks, scientific panel urges that schools reopen July 15, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Brian Rogan
IN MEMORIAM
'Education was not an occupation to Brian, it was his life; he truly loved what he did' July 15, 2020 | 12:55 PM
Shoppers wearing protective masks walk outside a Walmart store in Torrance, Calif.
Face Coverings
Walmart, nation’s largest retailer, to require customers wear masks July 15, 2020 | 12:36 PM
Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield, speaks during a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing at the Department of Education building Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Coronavirus
'Bottom line is that this is silliness' July 15, 2020 | 12:34 PM
WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus has been found in Boston mosquitoes. Here's what to know. July 15, 2020 | 12:09 PM
2 Marlborough St., Boston
Crime
Dorchester man faces drug, assault charges after 2 separate police encounters within 24 hours July 15, 2020 | 11:54 AM
Marijuana
3 Mass. marijuana dispensaries fined a total of $800,000 July 15, 2020 | 11:08 AM
CAUGHT CHEATING
Mom gets 5 weeks in prison for son's online class cheating July 15, 2020 | 11:07 AM
An Ipswich family spotted this great white shark off Plum Island Saturday.
SHARKS
Watch: Ipswich family spots great white shark off Plum Island July 15, 2020 | 10:56 AM
Andrew E. Lelling, United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston.
Crime
Weston man charged in international student scheme to plead guilty July 15, 2020 | 10:48 AM
House speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, speaks to news media near a polling station in Portland Tuesday.
SENATE RACE
Sara Gideon wins nomination to challenge Susan Collins in Maine July 15, 2020 | 10:30 AM
A customer wears a face mask and a stylist wears a PPE face visor at a hair salon in England. According to the CDC, mask wearing might have spared nearly 140 people from catching the coronavirus at a hair salon in Missouri.
FACE COVERINGS
2 stylists had coronavirus but wore masks, and 139 clients didn’t get sick July 15, 2020 | 10:07 AM
Crime
Store clerk reportedly shot in head during Roxbury robbery July 15, 2020 | 10:05 AM
A woman waits at a bus stop in Stockholm under a sign asking people to keep social distance. STINA STJERNKVIST/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
STAT
The U.S. is the accidental Sweden, which could make the fall ‘catastrophic’ for COVID-19 July 15, 2020 | 9:37 AM
Brickley's Ice Cream in Narragansett, Rhode Island
Local
Ice cream shop closes location after staff 'abused' by customers over COVID rules July 15, 2020 | 9:33 AM
STAT
How to fix the COVID-19 dumpster fire in the U.S. July 15, 2020 | 9:23 AM
President Donald Trump participates in a roundtable with stakeholders positively impacted by law enforcement, at the White House in Washington, July 13, 2020. Trump on Monday assailed a broad movement to defund police departments, invoking the kind of pro-police language that won him support with the law enforcement community in 2016 and ignoring the calls for reform that have helped shape this election.
'SO ARE WHITE PEOPLE'
Asked about Black Americans killed by police, Trump says, ‘So are white people’ July 15, 2020 | 9:18 AM
The swan boats at the Boston Public Garden.Boston’s swan boats, seen here at the Boston Public Garden.
Swan Boats
'The decision is one we believe is necessary and will mark a first in our 145 years of operation' July 15, 2020 | 9:11 AM