Twitter launches ‘fleets,’ disappearing tweets that vanish in a day for some reason

The ephemeral tweets are designed for users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

–AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
The Associated Press,
AP
November 17, 2020 | 2:04 PM

Related Links

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.” People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

Advertisement

Twitter tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea before rolling it out globally.

Fleets are a “lower pressure” way to communicate “fleeting thoughts” as opposed to permanent tweets, Twitter executives Joshua Harris, design director, and Sam Haveson, product manager, said in a blog post.

The news comes the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced questions from a Senate Judiciary Committee about how they handled disinformation surrounding the presidential election. Both sites have stepped up action taken against disinformation.

Zuckerberg and Dorsey promised lawmakers last month that they would aggressively guard their platforms from being manipulated by foreign governments or used to incite violence around the election results — and they followed through with high-profile steps that angered Trump and his supporters.

The new “Fleets” feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Technology Business Media

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
George Swain
Boston church leader charged with child sexual assaults November 17, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Dominic Valente
Cindy McCain
Cindy McCain explains why she voted for Joe Biden - and not that other guy November 17, 2020 | 1:39 PM
Local
Boston police dropped overtime hours by 14.6 percent for 3 months. More is still needed to meet budget goal, officials say. November 17, 2020 | 1:33 PM
In this Sept. 6, 2019 photo, energy-industry truck traffic travels by the Mentone community church, which dates back to 1910. Mentone, a sparsely populated town in Loving County in West Texas, is experiencing an oil boom. (Billy Calzada /The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
Coronavirus
The 1 county with no coronavirus cases (and plenty of suspicion) November 17, 2020 | 1:02 PM
General Services Administration Administrator Emily Murphy.
Emily Murphy
An obscure federal official has final say on transition launch, and no one knows what she'll do November 17, 2020 | 12:42 PM
Live school updates
Cohasset middle and high schools go remote after house party with lack of masks, social distancing November 17, 2020 | 12:10 PM
Former state chemist Annie Dookham leaves Suffolk Superior Court with her husband after being arraigned on 27 counts in 2012.
Annie Dookhan
Suffolk D.A. Rollins vacates another 100 tainted drug lab convictions November 17, 2020 | 10:46 AM
LOCKDOWNS
Watch: Ashish Jha says ‘targeted’ effort is needed to address COVID-19, not a national lockdown November 17, 2020 | 10:12 AM
Scene of fatal shooting in Hyde Park.
Hyde Park
Man shot to death in Hyde Park Monday night November 17, 2020 | 10:01 AM
An Amazon Prime parcel passes along a conveyor at an Amazon.com Inc. fulfillment center.
AMAZON.COM
Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry November 17, 2020 | 9:14 AM
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, handily won reelection despite tens of millions of dollars of Democratic spending.
Susan Collins
The Democrats went all out against Susan Collins. Rural Maine grimaced. November 17, 2020 | 9:02 AM
wayland thumbnail
WAYLAND
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide in Wayland November 16, 2020 | 11:50 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo a county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. County officials in Nevada began signing off Monday, Nov. 16 on results of the Nov. 3 election that gave Democratic candidate Joe Biden a 33,596-vote statewide victory over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential contest. The former vice president drew a little over 50% of the vote and Trump a little under 48% in unofficial results submitted for approval by commissioners in counties including Washoe, surrounding Reno, and Clark, which encompasses Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
ELECTION
Trump attacks Vegas-area certification of Biden election win November 16, 2020 | 9:54 PM
A pedestrian walks past an empty table at The Black Cypress restaurant and bar on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Pullman, Wash. Indoor seating at restaurants and bars will be prohibited under Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's new coronavirus restrictions between Nov. 18 and Dec. 14. (Geoff Crimmins/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)
COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS
Some states are rolling back their reopening due to the second COVID-19 wave November 16, 2020 | 7:45 PM
A board above a trading post shows the closing number for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, at the NYSE, Monday Nov. 16, 2020, in New York.
Stocks Soar
Record high for Dow; S&P 500 adds to its record on vaccine hopes November 16, 2020 | 7:40 PM
This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials for a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company.
J&J
Johnson & Johnson starts two-dose COVID-19 vaccine trial November 16, 2020 | 6:58 PM
BLACK LIVES MATTER
Boston Common memorial honors those killed by racial injustice November 16, 2020 | 6:30 PM
This undated photo made available by SpaceX in September 2020 shows, from left, NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, commander Mike Hopkins and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. The four are scheduled to be SpaceX’s second crew launch in mid-November 2020. (SpaceX via AP)
SPACEX LAUNCH
Watch: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station November 16, 2020 | 6:13 PM
Massachusetts State Police
Lynnfield
Car crashes and bursts into flames on Route 1 after police pursuit, authorities say November 16, 2020 | 6:06 PM
New Hampshire
New Hampshire AG: 1 dead after being shot by officer November 16, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Maine
Man sentenced to 38 years for fatal machete attack November 16, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Sam Doran/Pool
Crime
Danvers man arrested for allegedly entering Charlie Baker's home released after $5K bail posted by fund November 16, 2020 | 5:27 PM
A driver holds up his nasal swab sample while talking to a medical assistant at a COVID-19 testing site set up at the OC Fairgrounds in Costa Mesa, Calif., Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 1,967 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new deaths November 16, 2020 | 5:00 PM
This illustration picture taken in a studio in Paris on November 16, 2020, shows a syringe and a vial with the logo of US biotech firm Moderna. - Moderna on November 16, 2020 announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was almost 95 percent effective, marking a second major breakthrough in the quest to end the pandemic. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)
VACCINE
A Harvard disease expert on what's next after the Moderna vaccine news November 16, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Daniel Hollis.
Daniel Hollis
Military charges Marine with murder in death of Emerson student Daniel Hollis November 16, 2020 | 4:34 PM
ROCKPORT FIRE
With talks continuing, Rockport firefighters didn't resign Friday after all November 16, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Local
A N.H. woman lost her dog last Thanksgiving in Missouri. They were just reunited. November 16, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Crime
Police: Man tried to break into Dorchester home, then vandalized 20 vehicles and kidnapped child November 16, 2020 | 2:21 PM
14CORONAMAIN - Gov. Charlie Baker arrives to speak at a press conference regarding the state's response to Covid-19 at the Massachusetts State House in Boston on Nov. 13, 2020. (Chris Van Buskirk/Pool)
Coronavirus
Charlie Baker has 'no plans' for additional COVID-19 rules in Massachusetts November 16, 2020 | 1:35 PM
COVID-19 VACCINE
Watch: What Dr. Ashish Jha had to say about the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine news November 16, 2020 | 1:28 PM