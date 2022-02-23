Technology You can now see the breakdown of your Uber ratings. Here’s how to get the data. You can see if you have any of the dreaded one-star ratings. A screenshot of Uber ratings broken down. Susannah Sudborough

If you’ve ever wondered how you got your rating on Uber, you no longer have to be in the dark.

You can now see a breakdown of your Uber ratings in the app and online, which will show you how many of each star rating you’ve received.

Here’s how to see your ratings:

1. In the app, click on your picture in the top left.

2. Scroll down and hit “settings.”

3. Scroll down and hit “privacy.”

4. Hit “Privacy Center.”

5. Scroll to the left under “Your data and privacy at Uber” and hit “see summary.”

6. Scroll down to “Ratings” and hit “View my ratings.”

Your app should look something like this.

As you can see, I have a 4.81 rating, which is the average of 394 five-star ratings, 27 four-star ratings, 11 three-star ratings, seven two-star ratings, and *gasps* four one-star ratings.

Uber says that your rating is the average of your last 500 rides, and the app confirmed that I have taken 536 Uber trips total. Additionally, Uber gives you the option to download your data.

How to improve your ratings:

Unfortunately, the app doesn’t let you see any comments from drivers who rated you, so there’s no way to know for sure what you may be consistently doing wrong.

Still, Uber shared some tips for improving your ratings as suggested by drivers:

Make sure you take everything you bring in the car out of the car when you leave. Don’t leave trash or any kind of mess. Buckle your seat belt. This prevents injuries to both you and your driver. Be ready to get in the car when it comes. Your driver’s time is valuable and they don’t want to wait for you. Treat your driver with respect. Follow the golden rule and treat them how you’d want to be treated. Don’t slam the door. It’s easy to do if you aren’t thinking about it and drivers hate this.

The worst riders

According to Boston Business Journal, Uber also shared the top 10 cities with the worst-rated passengers. It might not come as a surprise to hear that Boston was a part of the list, but at least we aren’t rated as badly as New York.

Here’s the list:

New York Seattle Washington, D.C. Boston Minneapolis-St. Paul San Francisco Philadelphia Los Angeles Baltimore Chicago