Robot dog patrols Boston Esplanade ahead of Fourth festivities

A bomb-detecting robot built by Boston Dynamics was spotted patrolling the Esplanade Friday in anticipation of July 4 festivities.
The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will return to the Hatch Memorial Shell on Charles River Esplanade on Monday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police are taking extra security measures for the event, which is the first large-scale Fourth of July celebration the city’s seen since 2019.
Authorities said they plan to provide security by land, air, and water. State police told NBC Boston that the 6-month-old bomb squad robot’s name is Roscoe and will be part of Monday’s security measures.
According to CBS Boston, the state police bomb squad has two of the robots, which can climb stairs, traverse rough terrain, and fit into small spaces. The robot can also clear suspicious packages and capture video for investigators.
As part of Monday’s security measures, visitors are asked to carry as few items as possible, and are prohibited from bringing alcohol, glass containers, weapons, and backpacks to the venue.
