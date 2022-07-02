Technology Robot dog patrols Boston Esplanade ahead of Fourth festivities A dog-like robot was spotted scouring the Boston Esplanade as security measures amp up for Monday’s Fourth of July celebration.

The Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular will return to the Hatch Memorial Shell on Charles River Esplanade on Monday, after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Police are taking extra security measures for the event, which is the first large-scale Fourth of July celebration the city’s seen since 2019.

Authorities said they plan to provide security by land, air, and water. State police told NBC Boston that the 6-month-old bomb squad robot’s name is Roscoe and will be part of Monday’s security measures.

Roscoe is a bomb squad robot. He is 6 months old, called Spot and made by Boston Dynamics. MA State Police have two of these and I’m told they will be assisting with Fourth of July safety at the Hatch Shell on Monday. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/d7rbgDW9X1 — Kirsten Glavin (@kirstenglavin) July 1, 2022

According to CBS Boston, the state police bomb squad has two of the robots, which can climb stairs, traverse rough terrain, and fit into small spaces. The robot can also clear suspicious packages and capture video for investigators.

Robot dog 🤖👀 spotted at the Esplanade: Today we saw the @MassStatePolice Bomb Squad's @BostonDynamics #robot at work as the area is prepared for the Fourth of July celebration. #Boston pic.twitter.com/i2CbV0uBkT — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) July 1, 2022

As part of Monday’s security measures, visitors are asked to carry as few items as possible, and are prohibited from bringing alcohol, glass containers, weapons, and backpacks to the venue.