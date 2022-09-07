Tell Us Tell us: How would you revamp Boston’s ‘I voted’ sticker? Boston Mayor Michelle Wu may be considering changing it. "I Voted" stickers placed on the table at Hyde Community Center in Newton Highlands during that city's municipal election in 2019. Jessica Rinaldi

Anyone who’s been in Boston on an election day has seen it.

It’s a tiny, horizontally oblong oval sticker with a minimalist graphic of an American flag and the words “I voted” that is usually spotted on someone’s upper chest.

Boston’s polling place sticker may not be especially exciting or eye-catching, but it gets the job done.

But now that nearby cities like Cambridge and nearby states like Rhode Island have recently decided to spice their stickers up a bit, it looks like Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is considering doing the same.

On Tuesday after coming out of the voting booth, Wu tweeted a picture of herself with the sticker, writing “I voted! (Anyone want to help design a more creative “I Voted” sticker for Boston next year??)”

I voted! (Anyone want to help design a more creative “I Voted” sticker for Boston next year??) pic.twitter.com/wbw9KHRLJX — Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@wutrain) September 6, 2022

One local graphic designer replied to the tweet suggesting a design that uses the same colors as boston.gov.

Boston-based designer and animator here and here's my quick and dirty submission using Boston's officials colors… pic.twitter.com/PqEhSVQULM — Chris Georgenes (@keyframer) September 6, 2022

Another said she had previously created a Boston polling place sticker with the city’s skyline and “I voted” in several different languages.

I did this awhile back – Boston skyline w "I voted" in different languages – but would love to design a new one https://t.co/xhNloFmKYN pic.twitter.com/oPRVUahYSP — 🪷 lillian lee (she/her) (@emptybamboogirl) September 6, 2022

Twitter user Erica Lewy said she thought Wu should enlist the help of Boston Public Schools students to create a new sticker and make it into a contest.

Advertisement:

But if not, she said, perhaps Boston should select a more fun design.

But if not, I proposed this in 2018 pic.twitter.com/eugBsLKssX — Erica Lewy (@liasynthis) September 6, 2022

State Sen. Susan Moran tweeted a potential design that plays on the state’s unique regional slang.

How about this? pic.twitter.com/LPDP02CCQj — Susan Moran for State Senate (@Vote_Moran) September 6, 2022

Another Twitter user replied with a sticker design that sticks to the basics for content, but is visibly much more exciting than the current design.

A couple of Twitter users suggested licensing the now-famous Ulster County, New York, polling place sticker design that is anything but boring.

The design was created by a 14-year-old and is beloved for its colorful, chaotic drawing that about sums up how most people feel about politics these days.

Can we license the Ulster County one? It’s the best. pic.twitter.com/ZsUWEmsJRK — Suzie Soloviev (@Suzie_Solo) September 6, 2022

But not everyone was happy with the idea of changing the sticker.

One twitter user replied to Wu’s tweet saying, “What’s wrong with the current design? NOTHING! Keep the American flag!!!”

Another user replied that they think the city has more important voting issues to focus on.

“This one is just fine. Let’s focus instead on the barriers to greater voter participation. My guess is that the design of a reward sticker is not one of them,” he wrote.

So how would you change the “I Voted” sticker in Boston? Make a quick sketch or illustration (or, if you’re ambitious, a fully fleshed-out design) and submit the file via the form below. We’ll show them all off in a future post — and who knows, maybe get the attention of the mayor’s office!

<a href="https://bgmcreative.survey.fm/i-voted-sticker-redesign">View Survey</a>