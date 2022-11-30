The Boston Globe 2022’s best places to work in Mass., according to Boston Globe Magazine Companies that ranked highly merged flexibility in the workplace with many types of support for employees. A black and white drawing of the type of work done at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. People at work in a lab. Beth Walrond

Each year, Boston Globe Magazine evaluates hundreds of employers to decide which companies are providing the best work environment for their Massachusetts employees.

In its 15th year, the magazine said employers that ranked highly are providing benefits that recognize both work and non-work needs, increasing paid time-off, and making their company more environmentally friendly.

This could look like anything from providing wellness stipends for dance classes and onsite healthcare to free diapers and allowing dogs in the workplace, the magazine wrote.

“It’s not just about remote vs. hybrid and who’s working where. It’s about employers coming to terms with the fact that their employees need and deserve more — more flexibility, yes, but also more support, more humanity, and a greater sense of purpose,” the magazine wrote.

To help create the list, Boston Globe Magazine partnered with Energage, a Pennsylvania-based employee research and consulting firm. The firm administered anonymous employee surveys at these companies that covered all aspects of work, the magazine said.

Of the 150 companies on the list, the magazine said, 51 are new. Those newcomers include everything from Liberty Mutual Group to the enigmatic Pickle Robot Co.

Top Largest Company (1,000 employees or more)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals — Taking the No. 1 slot for the second year in a row, Boston Globe Magazine said this Cambridge company excels at cultivating both innovation and respect in the workplace. This generates both timely medical advances and satisfied employees who feel their greater purpose. Alnylam has been on the list for nine years and employs 1,087 people, all in Massachusetts.

Top Large Company (250 to 999 employees)

Relay Therapeutics — Another Cambridge-based biotech company, Relay develops new cancer treatments while livening the workplace with things like James Bond-themed meetings. It is a newcomer to the list, but Boston Globe Magazine said the company stands out for showing employees a great deal of mutual respect while holding itself accountable. Relay employs 282 people, all in Massachusetts.

Top Medium Company (100 to 249 employees)

North Easton Savings Bank — Another newcomer to the list, this Easton-based bank has an unmatched community focus, Boston Globe Magazine wrote. Its CEO told the magazine it lets bankers and tellers have the autonomy to make decisions based on what’s best for the customer. The bank has 16 branches and employs 175 people, all in Massachusetts.

Top Small Company (50 to 99 employees)

RapDev — This Boston-based software company encapsulates the best parts of a start-up without the drawbacks. Boston Globe Magazine wrote that RapDev is creative and scrappy, but also open with its employees. It provides opportunities for growth while avoiding a corporate hierarchy. RapDev employs 52 people, all in Massachusetts.

