Maine’s first winning Mega Millions ticket brings attention to a small town gas station

Hometown Gas & Grill owner Fred Cotreau said the store has seen more customers and attention since the winner of Friday's Mega Millions jackpot was announced.





The owner of the Maine store that sold Friday’s winning Mega Millions ticket says the $1.35 billion grand prize has become the talk of town.

The ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to Maine State Lottery. The small Maine town is home to over 6,500 residents. However, the winner remains unknown.

Store owner Fred Cotreau said everyone is excited to find out who the winner is.

“We got quite a crew of regular coffee guys in the morning, so we’re all kind of looking around each other to see if anybody’s daily routine has changed,” Cotreau said.

The store will get $50,000 for selling the winning ticket, according to Cotreau.

He said that the store’s lottery machine has also seen more traffic and customers with purchases in the thousands.

The store has received more attention than Cotreau expected, both nationally and internationally.

“I’ve got friends in Australia that Facebook messaged me that I was on the news in Australia after one of my on-camera interviews,” Cotreau said. “It’s bigger than I would have expected.”

He said since the ticket was sold in a small rural town, he hopes that the winner is a regular customer or someone from the town.

“Don’t forget where you bought it, buddy,” Cotreau said.