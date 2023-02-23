The Boston Globe Boston Globe Media, moving into TV, will launch weekday news show with NESN “Boston Globe Today” will dig into the region’s biggest news, sports, and entertainment stories. Segun Oduolowu, host for the new television show "Boston Globe Today," posed for a portrait in The Boston Globe’s new video studio. Erin Clark / The Boston Globe





Boston Globe Media Partners said on Thursday that it would expand into television news with “Boston Globe Today,” a weekday show it will produce with New England Sports Network.

The half-hour program will debut this spring, providing in-depth analysis from Boston Globe Media journalists covering the region’s biggest news stories, including politics, business, sports, and entertainment.

Anchored by veteran TV host Segun Oduolowu, the show will air Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. on NESN, and also will be available on BostonGlobe.com, the Globe’s mobile app, and the NESN 360 app.

The Boston Globe’s newsroom is the largest in New England, and BostonGlobe.com is one of the most successful regional news sites in the country, with more than 240,000 paid subscribers. As print circulation has declined across the newspaper industry, Boston Globe Media has branched out with STAT, an online biotech and health care news site, a Globe Rhode Island news team, and a live events business. Boston.com, which went online in 1995 as the Globe first Internet platform, continues as a free news site.

Television is the logical next step to expand the company’s reach, according to Linda Henry, chief executive officer of Boston Globe Media.

“We are continuously improving the ways that we deliver vital news and information to our community, and are excited to build a television show that will bring the Globe’s award-winning journalism to a broader audience,” Henry said in a statement.

In a memo to employees, she said, “This project has been in the works for over a year and is an important strategic investment for the Globe’s future — one that supports our goal of continuously improving how we serve our subscribers.”

And NESN is a logical partner for Boston Globe Media’s move into TV.

The network is available in 4 million homes throughout New England, and it’s interested in diversifying beyond sports programming, which includes Red Sox and Bruins games. Moreover, NESN is majority owned by Fenway Sports Group, whose principal owner, John Henry, also owns Boston Globe Media.

“NESN is excited to partner with The Boston Globe to deliver compelling news coverage to our viewers across our television and digital properties,” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s CEO.

“Boston Globe Today,” to be produced in a new studio at the company’s downtown Boston newsroom, will focus on news Monday through Thursday. The show will have four segments, with three of them featuring Oduolowu and Boston Globe Media journalists digging into their recent stories.

A fourth segment will be feature-style video packages on food, travel, and stories from the region’s communities, according to Jennie O’Hagan, director of programming at Boston Globe Media.

On Fridays, the show will feature a sports roundtable format hosted by Globe sports columnist Christopher L. Gasper.

Oduolowu joins the show from “People (the TV Show!),” a syndicated entertainment news magazine. He was a correspondent and split his time between New York and Los Angeles, where he resides with his wife and daughter. He previously served as co-host of “The List,” and has appeared regularly on “Good Morning America,” CNN, “The Today Show,” and NBC News Now.

“I’m thrilled to join the Boston Globe Today team,” Oduolowu said. “I look forward to diving into the stories affecting this historic city and New England at large.”