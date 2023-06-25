The Boston Globe High school student one of two teens killed in early-morning shooting, investigators say The teenagers were found shot inside a parked car outside the student’s Braintree home, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office





A 16-year-old Braintree High School student and a teen from Dorchester were killed in a Sunday morning shooting in front of the student’s home, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s office.

Jahzier Porter, 16, and Jayden Santos-Andrade, 19, of Dorchester, were found shot inside a car parked outside Porter’s home on Alfred Road by Braintree officers responding to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired around 1:30 a.m., authorities said in a statement.

Braintree police, firefighters, and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but Porter and Santos-Andrade were both later pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital, according to David Traub, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.

A man who was in the car was not injured and had left the vehicle before first responders arrived, Traub said.

The shootings are under investigation by Braintree police and State Police. Traub said investigators are working to determine a motive.

Braintree police said in a Facebook posting that investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

“We are going to do everything we can… to find a resolution to this, and bring the people responsible to justice,” Braintree Police Deputy Chief Timothy Cohoon told reporters at a press conference broadcast by NBC Boston early Sunday.

A gray Nissan with bullet holes and a shattered back window was towed from the neighborhood, NBC Boston reported from the scene.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey requested the public’s help in the case. He asked anyone with home surveillance footage to share it with authorities, or contact police if they heard or saw anything unusual from 1 to 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the statement.

“We have two families grieving today,” Morrissey said in the statement. “We have detectives in the field from Braintree and State Police trying to gather evidence of what happened and who may have been involved.”

Porter had been a Braintree High School student, Braintree Mayor Charles C. Kokoros said in a statement.

Kokoros has been in contact with the city’s superintendent of schools to provide support to members of the school community, according to the statement.

“This is a very, very bad tragedy that we have had here in Braintree,” Kokoros told reporters at the press conference.

A woman who identified herself as Porter’s sister declined to speak on the phone Sunday morning.

Santos-Andrade would have turned 20 next month, according to the district attorney’s office.

No arrests had been reported around noontime Sunday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit at 781-830-4990 or the Braintree Police Detective Division at 781-794-8620.