Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd buys ‘palatial residence’ in Westerly for $8.5 million

Sports broadcaster Colin Cowherd purchased a sprawling home in Watch Hill, the Westerly neighborhood known for its grand real estate. The $8.5 million sale closed on August 10, according to property records.

Called “Highland Lodge,” the property sits “majestically” on 1.49 acres. The home was originally built in 1900, and has been “thoughtfully maintained through history with its charm and character,” according to listing agent Lori Joyal, from Lila Delman Real Estate, a brokerage based in Rhode Island.

Colin and Ann Cowherd are listed as the owners of the eight-bedroom, six-bathroom, 5,168 square-foot home.

The residence, which was described as “palatial” and “move-in ready,” boasts an in-ground pool and a plethora of patios and decks. The property sold for asking price, according to Joyal.

“They fell in love with it,” Joyal said of the Cowherds on Tuesday. “It’s a classic Watch Hill house and one that’s kept the integrity of the neighborhood. They instantly fell in love with it.”

The Cowherds, who reportedly bought the property in cash, join the ranks of other prominent Watch Hill residents, including Taylor Swift and Conan O’Brien.

See more photos of the home:

Westerly’s Watch Hill neighborhood. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS

The Watch Hill home boasts more than 5,000 square-feet. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS

The Westerly property boasts a modern kitchen. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS

Living room at the Watch Hill home purchased by Colin Cowherd. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS

One of the living rooms at 2 Ninigret Ave. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS

One of the eight bedrooms at 2 Ninigret Ave. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS

2 Ninigret Ave. – LILA DELMAN COMPASS