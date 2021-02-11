Bucs’ Tom Brady will undergo surgical procedure to ‘clean up’ his knee

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will undergo offseason knee surgery in the aftermath of his seventh Super Bowl victory.

The surgery was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation but further details were not available. Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians told the Tampa Bay Times that the procedure will entail “a clean up” of Brady’s knee.

Brady, 43, has said that he plans to continue playing. “Yeah, we’re coming back,” he said during the on-field postgame celebration following the Buccaneers’ 31-9 triumph Sunday over the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa in Super Bowl LV.

He’d said during the lead-up to the game that he’d consider playing beyond age 45.

“Yeah, definitely,” Brady said during the remotely conducted Super Bowl media day. “I would definitely consider that. Again, it’s a physical sport. Just the perspective I have on that is, you never know kind of when that moment is, just because it’s a contact sport and there’s a lot of training that goes into it. And, again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it. I’ve been very fortunate, like I said, over the years.. . . You take different hits. You, over the course of the year, deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth. It’s just going to be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year-round process to play football and continue my career.”

Brady won his fifth Super Bowl MVP award after throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns Sunday. He did not miss any games during the regular season or postseason.

Both Super Bowl quarterbacks have or had offseason surgeries on their schedules. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes underwent surgery Wednesday for the turf toe that plagued him during the postseason.