A look at the world’s biggest passenger plane

The sprawling interior of the A380 Airbus from Emirates airline, which showed off its new plane at Logan airport Thursday.
By
The Boston Globe
January 26, 2017

The Emirates airline on Thursday showed off its newest plane that will soon begin to service Logan Airport — a massive A380 that is so big, Massport spent $30 million renovating Terminal E to accommodate it.

Made by Airbus, the wide-body A380 is the largest passenger plane in the world, with two levels, semi-private suites, shower spas, and an on-board lounge.

TOPICS: Travel Boston Globe
