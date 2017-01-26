A look at the world’s biggest passenger plane

The Emirates airline on Thursday showed off its newest plane that will soon begin to service Logan Airport — a massive A380 that is so big, Massport spent $30 million renovating Terminal E to accommodate it.

Made by Airbus, the wide-body A380 is the largest passenger plane in the world, with two levels, semi-private suites, shower spas, and an on-board lounge.

