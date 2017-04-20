Emirates cutting flights into Boston from 2 to 1 per day

Emirates will cut its service into Logan airport in half, citing weakened demand on account of President Donald Trump’s attempted travel restrictions against several Middle Eastern countries.

Beginning on June 2, the Dubai-based airline will reduce the number of daily flights into Logan from two to one, Boston Business Journal reports. The cuts come in the wake of the Trump administration’s attempted visa restrictions, and the ban on carrying on large electronic devices on flights from certain Middle Eastern countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

“The recent actions taken by the U.S. government relating to the issuance of entry visas, heightened security vetting, and restrictions on electronic devices in aircraft cabins, have had a direct impact on consumer interest and demand for air travel into the U.S.,” the airline said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Advertisement

Emirates will also reduce flights to Los Angeles, Seattle, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale.

The carrier began offering flights between Boston and Dubai in 2014, making Logan its eighth U.S. destination. The overall flight reduction will drop Emirates’ U.S. service from 126 to 101 flights per week, according to the AP.