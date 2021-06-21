Travel Check this out: A Vermont mansion is hosting a ‘Bridgerton’ themed vacation This is your chance to be the "diamond of the season." A scene from Season One of "Bridgerton." Liam Daniel/Netflix

Dearest gentle reader, as Lady Whistledown would say, “the social season is upon us.”

For one weekend in July, “Bridgerton” fans can live out their Regency fantasies and be transported back to the 1800s at The Wilberton Resort’s Bridgerton Wilburton Weekend Getaway in Manchester, Vermont.

From July 16 to 18, Lady Wilburton, Lady Whistledown’s “American cousin,” will host a series of events transporting visitors to the setting of the popular Netflix show.

Do you wish to be entertained?

The weekend includes a lecture on Vermont’s gilded age, a group hike around Equinox Pond, a wine and cheese reception, delicious locally-sourced country breakfasts, and a tour through a sculpture garden.

Saturday night is your chance to shine as the “diamond of the season” at a lawn party and Regency dance featuring Bridgerton-themed cocktails, croquet, prizes for best Regency dress, and dancing in the marble pavilion tent. Bring your best satin gloves and longing looks, or go for a full yellow look in honor of Penelope Featherington.

The whole event takes place in a mansion built in 1903, and each room will be decorated differently. Rates are $350 per night for two people. The mansion also includes a billiard room bar, solarium dining room, and grand living room salon.

As you are swept up in the romance of the weekend, just remember what Lady Whistledown said, “the brighter a lady shines, the faster she may burn.”