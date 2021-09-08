Travel New England has some of the best hotels and destinations in the world, according to Travel + Leisure readers Have you been to any of these spots? Travel + Leisure readers think they're the best of the best. Pickering House Inn in New Hampshire. Approved by Rebecca Widness

Travel + Leisure readers are definitely fans of New England.

On Wednesday, Travel + Leisure announced its World’s Best Awards of 2021, and readers selected a number of New England spots. The publication surveyed readers between Jan. 11 and May 10 on a variety of travel experiences, and readers placed many New England stays and destinations among the top in the United States and the world.

An inn in New Hampshire received the most love. Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro was 34 on the list of top 100 hotels in the world. It also has local clout: it was number one in the list of top 10 New England resort hotels.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure had to say:

“Occupying a historic landmark mansion just blocks from Lake Winnipesaukee, Pickering House Inn opened in 2018 as a contemporary guest house. Each of the 10 rooms has its own distinct design, and a delicious gourmet breakfast is included.” Travel + Leisure

Pickering House Inn also made it onto the list of top 15 resort hotels in the continental U.S., placing at number three, with Barnard, Vermont’s Twin Farms at number 11.

Readers also love New England’s island game. Four regional islands made the list of top 15 islands in the continental U.S.: Nantucket at number six, Mount Desert Island in Maine at number eight, Block Island, R.I. at number 12, and Martha’s Vineyard at number 15. Not surprisingly, Acadia National Park in Maine — a large portion of which is on Mount Desert Island — was 17 on the list of top 25 national parks in America.

International tour company DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. — headquartered in Somerville — also got some recognition, clocking in at 14 on the list of top 15 tour operators worldwide.