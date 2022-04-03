Travel Here’s why dozens of JetBlue flights at Logan were canceled this weekend Airlines across the country canceled more than 3,500 flights and delayed thousands more. JetBlue and many other airlines faced delays and cancelations over the weekend. The Associated Press

JetBlue has been canceling a lot of flights, especially out of Boston Logan International Airport, and customers are noticing and demanding answers.

According to FlightAware, an airline tracking company, on Saturday, 13% of JetBlue flights either to or from Boston, amounting to 33 flights, were canceled, and 54% of JetBlue flights either to or from Boston, amounting to 131 flights, were delayed.

On Sunday, the situation got even worse. By 6 p.m., 74 JetBlue flights to or from Boston, or 27% of JetBlue Boston flights, were canceled, and 40% of JetBlue flights to or from Boston, amounting to 111 flights, were delayed.

Overall 363 JetBlue flights, or 33%, were canceled, and 361 JetBlue flights, or 33%, were delayed as of Sunday evening.

This is far above competitors like Southwest, which canceled 10% of its flights Sunday, American Airlines, which canceled 8% of its flights, and United and Delta, which canceled 1% or less of their flights Sunday.

JetBlue commented on the canceled flights in a statement to Boston.com.

“Over the past several days, severe weather in the southeast and multiple air traffic control delay programs have created significant impacts on the industry. We have unfortunately had to cancel flights this weekend, and today’s cancellations will help us reset our operation and safely move our crews and aircraft back in to position. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and we are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible.”

But JetBlue was not the only airline with issues this weekend. Around the country, airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues.

FlightAware noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York, and other airports around the country.

JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights.

Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.

One Boston JetBlue customer lamented on Twitter about missing her wedding in Jamaica because of a canceled JetBlue flight.

@JetBlue My 72 year old mother will be stuck alone in Jamaica for 2 days while I try to get there from Boston. But hey, at least she’ll be in Jamaica for my wedding, even if I won’t. 😭 — natasha1534 (@emt1534) April 3, 2022

Another customer said their flight from Boston was delayed almost 12 hours and when they got to their destination, they found out their luggage had not been transported with them.

#JetBlue is horrendous at the moment Bill. They delayed our 10:54am flight yesterday to Fort Myers from Boston, after spending the day at the airport we flew out at 9:30pm, landed at 1:30am and found out we had no luggage!!! 😡 — CCW (@Christi96199532) April 3, 2022

Here’s what other JetBlue Boston customers are saying:

#JetBlue be transparent w/us. Not telling us why our flights are being canceled is making things worse. Are your (way underpaid) pilots walking out? Delaying and delaying to then simply cancelling is a recipe for disaster. Treat your staff and customers right, Mr. CEO @JetBlue pic.twitter.com/6RthmO2mzk — Laura Azevedo (@LauraAzevedoD) April 3, 2022

.@JetBlue flight from Newark to Boston was delayed for nearly 3 hours before being cancelled because they never assigned a flight crew. The employees have been incredibly rude and unprofessional. Do better #JetBlue. @AmericanAir. — Caitlin McLaughlin (@caitemclaughlin) April 3, 2022

#jetblue amazing communication tonight on our 11 hour delay while fights after ours to same destination left. Worst airline ever. Look at the time stamps. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/5krkXxwb1v — LionsDen427 (@LionsDen427) April 3, 2022

Sitting in Boston after a horrible customer care experience with #JetBlue and cancelled flights due to “nothing”. Thanks for no refunds or compensation. — David Banks (@dabanks4u) April 3, 2022

13 hour travel day to get back to Boston from Staten Island. I could’ve driven home & back in that time. Luckily I got one of the last tickets on @Amtrak to get home. I am still waiting to hear from @JetBlue. I have been in the virtual wait room for 7 hours and counting. #jetblue — Caitlin McLaughlin (@caitemclaughlin) April 3, 2022

Still waiting @JetBlue w/ my 97yr old WWII veteran Grandfather now the flight is delayed again!! So happy you charged $2500 for the flights & stranded us at the @BostonLogan airport! We’ve been up since 2am & he can’t handle much more #airlines #JetBlue #CustomerService #FoxNews — Laura Seaver (@LauraSeaver1) April 2, 2022

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.