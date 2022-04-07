Travel Megabus reinstating service from Boston to 3 cities following pandemic shutdown Megabus will once again run from Boston to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia. Megabus is ramping up service between Boston and NYC, and resuming service to three more cities. (Jennifer Taylor for The Boston Globe)

Looking for a low-cost travel option to New York? What about DC or Philly?

After many months of reduced service caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Megabus is increasing the frequency of its trips between Boston and New York, and resuming a number of other routes to major east coast cities.

The bus company will increase trips from Boston to New York by 60% and will be re-establishing service between Boston and Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and Philadelphia.

VP of Commercial Colin Emberson said the company has seen an increased demand in recent weeks as Americans look to travel again.

“The last 6-8 weeks as the omicron variant has moved behind us as a country the demand has really sparked,” he said.

Emberson said this increase is potentially just the first step, and if there is more interest the company will bump up their coverage once more.

The new schedule will go into effect May 11 and tickets are available to book here.