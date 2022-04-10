Travel Dozens of JetBlue flights canceled, delayed again this weekend at Boston’s Logan Airport Customers are experiencing the same issues they faced last weekend. Stephan Savoia / AP, File

The issues plaguing JetBlue’s flights to and from Boston last weekend are seemingly unresolved.

Many passengers flying to and from Boston Saturday and Sunday experienced delays and cancellations.

According to the flight-tracking website FlightAware JetBlue canceled 54 flights (21%) going to or coming from Boston on Saturday. Nearly half their flights to or from Boston, which amounted to 117 flights, were delayed.

No other major American airline had any cancellations to or from Boston on Saturday, and the number of delays was minuscule.

Delays and cancellations continued Sunday. By 6:00 p.m., JetBlue had cancelled 49 flights (17%) to or from Boston and had delayed 77 flights (27%) to or from Boston.

There were only a handful of cancellations and delays to or from Boston on Sunday among the other major American airlines.

Out of all the airlines tracked by Flight Aware around the world, JetBlue had the third and fourth-most cancelations and delays on Saturday and Sunday respectively. No other major American airline had anywhere near as many delays or cancellations as JetBlue.

In a statement to Boston.com, JetBlue cited severe weather, air traffic control delays on the East Coast, and understaffing as the reasons for the delays and cancelations.

“Despite hiring more than 3,000 new crewmembers already this year, like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained, and these disruptions exacerbate an already challenging staffing situation,” JetBlue wrote in a statement.

The airline said it will be adjusting its flight schedules for the rest of the month, and said it expects the rest of the month to be “challenging.”

JetBlue said it will also be reducing the number of flights offered throughout the summer to combat the current issues.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers for these disruptions, and we are working to cancel flights in advance whenever possible so they have time to adjust their plans and do not need to show up to the airport,” JetBlue wrote.