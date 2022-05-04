Travel Here’s the deadline for when you will need a REAL ID to fly domestically You need to make an appointment with an RMV location to get one. Sample of a Massachusetts Real ID license from the RMV website. Massachusetts RMV

The deadline by which Massachusetts residents need to get a Real ID to board domestic flights has been pushed back again and again due to COVID-19, but it seems we are finally, slowly, approaching a firm deadline.

Massachusetts residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a Real ID driver’s license from the RMV before their standard Massachusetts driver’s license is no longer accepted as a valid ID for boarding domestic flights and entering certain buildings.

Passports will continue to be accepted as valid forms of ID for domestic flights and entering federal buildings.

The RMV is encouraging people to make appointments to get a Real ID before May 3, 2023. A Real ID cannot be requested or processed online. Residents must make an appointment with an RMV location to get one.

Real ID appointments can be scheduled by visiting the RMV’s Online Service Center, and AAA members can also make appointments at AAA locations.

Applicants for Real IDs must produce two documents that prove Massachusetts residency. One must show proof of a full Social Security Number, and one must prove lawful presence in the U.S.

A list of acceptable documents is available on the state’s website.

The RMV said Massachusetts currently stands at 41% Real ID adoption, with more than 2.3 million IDs issued, State House News Service (SHNS) reported.