Travel New England has 3 of the best cycling tours in North America, according to USA Today readers One is in Somerville. DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. in Somerville was just named the No. 2 cycling tour company in North America by USA Today readers. Gwen Kidera

Those seeking adventure on two wheels this season will find three of the best cycling tour companies on the continent here in New England, according to USA Today readers.

The publication recently named three New England cycling companies among the 10 best in North America as part of its 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards: DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co. in Somerville ranked No. 2; Summer Feet Cycling in Portland, Maine ranked No. 7; and VBT Bicycling Vacations in Williston, Vermont ranked No. 9.

The No. 1 cycling tour company in North America is Carolina Tailwinds in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“One of the best and greenest ways to experience the beauty of North America is by bike,” wrote USA Today. “Start pedaling and the journey becomes as important as the destination.”

Advertisement:

Here is what USA Today wrote about DuVine Cycling + Adventure Co.:

DuVine wants every traveler to experience the world by bike. These luxury bike tours focus heavily on food and wine, and itineraries often include family-run restaurants and boutique accommodations. You’ll find tours around the globe, including domestic options in Aspen, the Hudson Valley, Maine and Vermont, among others. USA Today 10Best

Cyclists who book trips with VBT in Vermont can choose from guided and self-guided tours around the Vermont countryside and the globe. Summer Feet Cycling in Maine offers tours of Maine as well as Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Europe.

The state of Maine fared well in two other categories: kayaking tours and rafting tours.

Maine State Sea Kayak in Southwest Harbor on Mount Desert Island in Maine ranked No. 9 on the list of best kayaking tours (No. 1 is Manhattan Kayak Co. in New York, New York) and Northern Outdoors in West Forks, Maine ranked No. 10 on the list of best rafting tours (No. 1 is Wilderness Voyageurs in Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania).

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the list of best cycling tours.