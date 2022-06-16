Travel Thunderstorms along east coast cause hundreds of delayed flights at Logan At least 500 delays were reported at the airport. Hundreds of flights were delayed Thursday at Logan Airport. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

Summer travel season is well underway, but many people looking to fly into or out of Boston this week have had their schedules changed abruptly. Hundreds of delays were reported Thursday at Logan International Airport.

On Thursday evening, flight tracking website FlightAware.com listed 521 total delays at Logan, just within the one day. The site also reported 160 total cancellations Thursday.

A Massport spokesperson said that weather at other airports was the main cause of these delays, according to NBC 10. In particular, the problematic weather conditions were popping up along the east coast.

The Federal Aviation Administration posted online that Logan was in a “traffic management program” for arriving aircraft. As a result, some arriving flights were delayed an average of two hours and one minute, the FAA website said. Thunderstorms were the given reason for the delays.

Major delays were impacting flights destined to Charlotte, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Montreal, the FAA website said Thursday evening. Traffic specifically from Logan to La Guardia Airport was delayed an average of four hours and 58 minutes.

Later on Thursday night, Logan was removed from the FAA listing of airports in ground delay programs.

The FAA also cited Delta gate issues and surface congestion as a cause for delays, WCVB reported. Video taken by WCVB Thursday showed dozens of planes parked on the Logan tarmac, waiting for gates to free up so they could park.

On Thursday afternoon, a Twitter post from Logan Airport said that lane closures and detours were affecting arriving aircraft at Terminals B and C.