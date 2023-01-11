Travel Here’s how the FAA outage is affecting flights at Logan "Due to the FAA system wide outage, passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport," wrote Massport. A JetBlue plane. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage has delayed flights nationwide on Wednesday, including at Logan Airport.

The FAA paused all domestic departures until 9 a.m.

By 8:30 a.m., about 3,700 flights were delayed nationwide and 134 flights were delayed at Logan, according to flight tracking service FlightAware. JetBlue, the largest carrier at Logan, had 26 delayed flights. Southwest and Delta Air Lines each had 20 delayed flights, and American Airlines had 19 delayed flights.

Massport tweeted the following: “Due to the FAA system wide outage, passengers are advised to check the status of their flight before coming to the airport.”

“The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage,” wrote the FAA in a statement. “The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”