Travel AKA announces new opening of Hotel AKA Boston Common The hotel, previously known as Kimpton Nine Zero, will undergo a “design refresh” and have short-term and long-term stay accommodations. AKA Hotels

Bostonians looking for a new place to put up relatives or take a staycation are in luck.

AKA, a luxury hospitality company, is opening its second Boston location in six months with Hotel AKA Boston Common at 90 Tremont St.

The hotel will boast a fitness center, a meeting and event space, and a “contemporary lobby lounge,” according to the statement.

Formerly known as Kimpton Nine Zero, Hotel AKA Boston Common will have both long-term and short-term accommodations, according to a statement.

The building is undergoing a “design refresh” and is a joint venture with Electra American Hospitality Group.

Advertisement:

“We are purposefully taking a slower approach to the design refresh to respectfully metamorphize the hotel into an AKA and ensure the cultural nuances of the lively downtown location are woven into the design fabric of the property. Each of our Boston hotels on the opposing ends of the city’s parks, Boston Common and Boston Public Garden, give us the opportunity to offer our guests different experiences to reflect the two neighborhoods,” said Larry Korman, CEO of AKA.

EAHG is investing $15 million into the renovations.