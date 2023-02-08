Travel Police: Quincy driver drove over 100 in a 40 — and braked so hard his phone called 911 The incident occurred on the same street as a fatal accident two days earlier.

A Quincy driver is facing several charges after reportedly racing past a Hingham police officer at over 100 mph Tuesday night.

28-year-old Kesarjo Nebiaj has been charged with driving to endanger, speeding, and driving without a license after he was caught by Hingham police driving 101 to 104 mph on a 40 mph street.

Police say Nebiaj was spotted speeding at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday night by Hingham Traffic Officer Michael Dunlea, who was stationed on Lincoln St. (Route 3A) to monitor traffic. Dunlea reportedly clocked Nebiaj’s speed at 104 mph with a dash-mounted radar, and 101 with a handheld radar unit.

According to the Hingham Police Department, Dunlea turned on his emergency lights to pursue the 28-year-old, but Nebiaj slammed on his brakes, nearly crashing into a traffic pole. The abrupt stop prompted Nebiaj’s cell phone to call 911 and alert police he had been in a crash, and during the traffic stop, the dispatcher asked if he had been in an accident, police said.

Nebiaj was arrested and held on $1,500 bail in the Hingham police station before his arraignment in the Highland District Court later that day. The Department has also asked the Registry of Motor Vehicles to suspend Nebiaj’s license.

The incident occurred on the same street as a fatal accident two days earlier, where police say a driver struck the base of a large traffic signal post, sending debris across the street and setting the car on fire.