Travel Maine’s Acadia National Park increases entrance fees Most entrance pass fees will increase by $5. Entrance fees at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, will increase April 1. Getty Images

Entrance pass fees for Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, will increase on April 1, 2023, moving it into the most expensive national park pricing tier alongside parks such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Yosemite.

Aside from an annual pass, Acadia only offers weekly entrance passes. All the weekly passes will increase by $5, while the annual pass will increase by $15.

Entrance Pass New Fee Old Fee Private Vehicle (7-day) $35 $30 Motorcycle (7-day) $30 $25 Pedestrian/Cyclist (7-day) $20 $15 Annual Pass $70 $55

According to the National Park Service (NPS), 80% of the revenue generated from entrance pass fees is used in Acadia. In the past few years, it said, the revenue has been used to improve park amenities, add new hiking trails, and increase daily custodial work at the park.

Advertisement:

“The majority of Acadia’s entrance fee revenue is retained locally to fund the Island Explorer bus system and other projects that directly benefit visitors and protect park resources,” the NPS said in a news release Tuesday. “The increased fee revenue will allow Acadia to expand Island Explorer service over the coming years to help alleviate traffic and parking congestion.”

The entrance fee increase does not affect commercial entrance fees for businesses operating in the park under a commercial use authorization pass, the NPS said. It also does not impact passes that allow access to all national parks.

Visitors under 16 years of age are still exempt from entrance fees, and national park entrance fee-free days will still be observed in Acadia, the NPS said.

Upcoming Entrance Fee-Free Days:

April 22 – First Day of National Park Week

August 4 – Great American Outdoors Day

September 23 – National Public Lands Day

November 11 – Veterans Day

The NPS said it previously asked for public feedback on the proposed fee increase during a 30-day comment period which closed on Dec. 30, 2022. It said the feedback it received was largely positive, and that it also met with Maine’s congresspersons and other stakeholders while deciding whether to approve the fee increase.

The NPS approved the fee increase on Tuesday. Acadia’s entrance pass fees were last increased in 2018.

Acadia National Park, New England’s only national park, is frequently recognized as one of the most beautiful places to visit in New England. In 2022, it was the fifth most visited national park in the country.