Travel Man arrested after ‘vampire straw’ found in bag at Logan. Here’s what that is. Many sharp objects, including weapons, are not allowed in carry-on bags.

Heading to Logan Airport for a trip anytime soon? Make sure you don’t have a metal straw designed to double as a weapon in your carry-on bag.

A 26-year-old man recently found that out the hard way. The passenger was attempting to bring a so-called “vampire straw” through security, according to a Twitter post from TSA spokesperson Dan Velez.

This is a Vampire straw. These items are not allowed in passenger carry-on bags. A passenger found that out yesterday @BostonLogan when @MassStatePolice confiscated the item and eventually arrested the 26-year-old man on a state charge. 🧛🏼‍♂️🥤🚫 #travelfail pic.twitter.com/8TGQYP93c7 — TSA_NewEngland (@TSA_NewEngland) April 24, 2023

The person was arrested and Massachusetts State Police confiscated the weapon.

According to the image, the item appears to be manufactured by Szaboinc, a company that sells knives and other weapons. Their titanium vampire straw is marketed as a self-defense weapon that can be used as a sturdy, everyday straw.

Advertisement:

The company advertises the item as something that can be “used like a dagger” that can puncture most synthetic materials.

“The Vampire straw is also a very effective tire deflator, and can be carried in a cup, in public without attracting attention. From a cup, the Vampire straw is very easy to deploy in reverse grip, and put into action almost instantly,” the company’s description reads.

Many sharp objects, including most knives, are only allowed in checked bags, according to the TSA.